How to place a Standee in Mario Wonder

Super Mario Wonder has a rich online mode that players can take part in to see other players online and more importantly, find various Standees that players have left to give hints to their fellow platformers.

These Standees take the form of little character placards scattered across the map. You can place them yourself so long as you are online, but the game doesn’t do a good job of telling you how to use them.

Have no fear, however, as that is what we are here to help you with so you can go about helping out your fellow players in no time with any secrets you might have found yourself.

How to use a Standee in Mario Wonder

Crouch and press X. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Using a Standee is pretty simple.

To start, make sure you are online. You can go online in the overworld by finding one of the many Play Online! beacons scattered across the map. They look like little antennas. You also need to make sure you have a Nintendo Switch Online paid account to go online.

From here, you can then go into any level and just need to crouch and press the X button to summon your Standee wherever you were standing at that time. You can only have one Standee per level though, so choose wisely where you place it.

How to change between different Standees in Mario Wonder

Plenty to unlock here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In total, each character can have 12 Standees. These can be unlocked via gacha from the various stores in the overworld. You don’t exactly choose which Standee you want to use going in the game either, so how do you equip the one you want to use?

Well, it’s quite simple. When in the world just keep crouched and press X to cycle through all the Standees you have for that character you are using. You can only use one Standee at a time per character, so find the one that better resembles what you are trying to tell people when using it.

About the author