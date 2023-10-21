How to do the infinite 1up trick in Mario Wonder

The infinite 1up trick is a staple in the Mario series. Is Mario ever truly Mario without this exploit? Used to gain max lives, the 1up trick returns to Super Mario Bros. Wonder—but is it the same as it’s always been?

To the contrary, the infinite 1up method is much slower in this Mario entry compared to previous games. Quickly bouncing on enemies in quick succession is no longer a viable option. As a result, the road to maximum lives is one that requires more commitment. For those with time to spare, head over to Scram, Skedaddlers! or Pole Block Passage.

How to use the infinite 1up trick for max lives in Mario Wonder

The infinite 1up trick is achievable by playing as Yoshi in Mario Wonder. There are only a handful of levels where this exploit is possible; the best levels to visit are Scram, Skedaddlers! and Pole Block Passage.

The Parachute Cap ability is a must when executing the infinite 1up trick. You can get this Cap very early in Mario Wonder, and it will help you stay in the air longer as you wait for the next set of projectiles or for Koopa to exit his shell.

Scram Skedaddlers! 1up method

Let the commitment begin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to the halfway point of the Scram Skedaddlers! level where the squirrel with a Purple Coin above its head will hide under a cliffside and shoot acorns at you. Yoshi is safe on the upper platform.

You’ll need to put yourself in harm’s way by dropping down onto the projectile acorns below. This method requires more patience and skill than the Pole Block Passage method, as it can be incredibly difficult to hit these acorns one after another.

Use Yoshi’s flutter ability by holding ‘A’ and the Parachute Cap to hover for longer (‘R’).

Pole Block Passage 1up method

Lining up those Kappa in a Mario firing range. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Pole Block Passage (world two), head to the halfway point of the level once more, after ascending the climb and entering the gold pipe. Continue walking to the right until you find a Koopa next to a golden pipe. This is where the 1up process begins. Hold ‘Y’ for Yoshi’s lick ability to grab the Koopa, then throw the shell by pointing upward with the left analog stick and releasing ‘Y’.

Aim to create a line of four Koopa shells between the gold pipe and platform edge. With the Koopa shells in place, begin jumping, using Yoshi’s flutter (‘A’) and Parachute Cap (‘R’) to land on the Koopa and send them back into their shell. Repeat this for each successful hit: Good, Great, Super, Excellent, Incredible, Wonderful, and 1Up. Every hit after this will give you an extra life.

