How to clip out of bounds and skip levels in Mario Wonder

Last week, glitches took Super Mario Bros. Wonder by storm with players skipping entire worlds, simply because they can. If you want to try this glitch yourself before it gets patched, here’s how to do it.

How to do the glitch to skip levels in Mario Wonder

Thanks to ryukahr on YouTube, we have a simple overview of the glitch and how to do it. The idea is to clip one of the characters out of the game’s bounds and then use them to travel to a locked location without completing levels.

The process is pretty straightforward so here’s how to do the glitch to clip out of bounds and skip levels in Mario Wonder:

Add a second player while on the map Run off screen on one of the characters Pause the game Switch characters in the pause menu When exiting the pause menu hold right for both characters

Only one character will walk right and that’s the one you can send out of bounds. Walk with him in whichever direction you want to go until they are off the screen and switch back to one-player mode. In the character choice, select the one that you went out of bounds with, and feel free to start glitching your way through the game.

The best part is that you can skip worlds and still be able to complete the game. According to WiiLikeToPlay, the game checks only for the Royal Seeds from worlds four, five, and six to enter the final castle. This means you can safely skip the first, second, and third worlds.

Players have already created specific paths you need to take if you want to complete the game using this glitch. Following those paths will leave the game very confused when it comes to island names and wrong numbers of Cloud Piranhas flying around the Bowser castle but you still get the award for completion. You can also just experiment and find your own way around the map.

Will the Mario Wonder glitch get patched?

Needless to say, this is a game-breaking glitch and many players agree it will likely get patched by Nintendo in the near future. There was no indication of a fix or an upcoming fix thus far, however, so take advantage and have fun with the glitch while you still can.