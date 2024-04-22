Manor Lords is a in-depth city builiding game.
Manor Lords

All Manor Lords achievements

Get the medieval basics right.
Rijit Banerjee
Published: Apr 22, 2024 06:40 pm

If you wish to become a medieval lord and grow a small settlement into a majestic kingdom, then Manor Lords is the game for you.

Manor Lords is a city-building experience set in medieval times, where you’ll assign areas for housing and help villagers forge a new identity through different seasons while keeping a strict eye on their economics. However, that’s not all; the game also has real-time tactical battles in which every decision you make with your resources counts towards the health of your army, which defends your growing kingdom.

Battle Formations in Manor Lords.
Wars will test your leadership skills in Manor Lords. Image via Slavic Magic

When war’s not an option, you can also use the diplomacy system to sway other lords’ decision to have a fight with your kingdom or take over an enemy with the help of your allies. 

If you want to master every corner of the game, here are all the 11 achievements that can be unlocked in Manor Lords

What are Manor Lords’ achievements?

Achievements DescriptionXP
For Whom the Bell TollsChange the church bell sound.50 XP
Full RetinueEmploy 24 retainers.50 XP
Restore the PeaceFinish the “Restoring the Peace” scenario.50 XP
Start the gameBig success!50 XP
Challenge acceptedBeat “Restoring the Peace” on “Hard” difficulty preset.100 XP
Cheerful MetropolisReach 100 percent approval in “Large Town.”100 XP
Mercenary CaptainDefeat “Restoring the Peace” with Mercenary units only.100 XP
Survive the first yearFace the winter and have your settlers not abandon you.100 XP
The merchantGet to a “Small Town” settlement level without hunting or gathering berries.100 XP
The vigilantesDestroy a squad of brigands with a squad of militia in a non-battle mode.100 XP
Defeat HildeboltDefeat the baron.200 XP

Manor Lords releases on Friday, April 26 in early access on PC. It has already crossed over three million wishlists on Stream days before its release. Slavic Magic has developed this already-hyped-up strategy game.

If you want to see if you can run the game, you can look at our specs guide

How to play Manor Lords early access
village in manor lords
Manor Lords
How to play Manor Lords early access
Andrew Highton Apr 16, 2024
Is Manor Lords playable on Steam Deck?
making a village in manor lords
Manor Lords
Is Manor Lords playable on Steam Deck?
Andrew Highton Apr 11, 2024
Is Manor Lords on GeForce Now?
houses in manor lords
Manor Lords
Is Manor Lords on GeForce Now?
Hayley Andrews Apr 9, 2024
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports.