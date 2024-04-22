All Manor Lords achievements

If you wish to become a medieval lord and grow a small settlement into a majestic kingdom, then Manor Lords is the game for you.

Manor Lords is a city-building experience set in medieval times, where you’ll assign areas for housing and help villagers forge a new identity through different seasons while keeping a strict eye on their economics. However, that’s not all; the game also has real-time tactical battles in which every decision you make with your resources counts towards the health of your army, which defends your growing kingdom.

Wars will test your leadership skills in Manor Lords. Image via Slavic Magic

When war’s not an option, you can also use the diplomacy system to sway other lords’ decision to have a fight with your kingdom or take over an enemy with the help of your allies.

If you want to master every corner of the game, here are all the 11 achievements that can be unlocked in Manor Lords.

What are Manor Lords’ achievements?

Achievements Description XP For Whom the Bell Tolls Change the church bell sound. 50 XP Full Retinue Employ 24 retainers. 50 XP Restore the Peace Finish the “Restoring the Peace” scenario. 50 XP Start the game Big success! 50 XP Challenge accepted Beat “Restoring the Peace” on “Hard” difficulty preset. 100 XP Cheerful Metropolis Reach 100 percent approval in “Large Town.” 100 XP Mercenary Captain Defeat “Restoring the Peace” with Mercenary units only. 100 XP Survive the first year Face the winter and have your settlers not abandon you. 100 XP The merchant Get to a “Small Town” settlement level without hunting or gathering berries. 100 XP The vigilantes Destroy a squad of brigands with a squad of militia in a non-battle mode. 100 XP Defeat Hildebolt Defeat the baron. 200 XP

Manor Lords releases on Friday, April 26 in early access on PC. It has already crossed over three million wishlists on Stream days before its release. Slavic Magic has developed this already-hyped-up strategy game.

