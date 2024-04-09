Manor Lords system requirements: PC specs

Manor Lords doesn’t claim to have big-time AAA chops, but players are wondering about its PC system requirements given its sizable battles and chaotic combat.

The ever-expanding nature of PC hardware and interchangeable parts means games can look stunning on a rig compared to a console. On the other hand, PC specs and requirements cause issues within themselves and can actually stop users from having a great experience. Manor Lords has a lot going on, and you don’t want to watch your armies move like they’re stood in treacle.

Manor Lords seamlessly blends Sims-style life-building qualities and top-down strategy gameplay. There’s a lot to process, and your hardware will be tested, but thankfully not as much as you might think.

Minimum PC system requirements for Manor Lords

You don’t need to break the bank. Image via Slavic Magic

The gentle minimum PC requirements for Manor Lords mean there’s no need to sound the alarm or light the warning beacons.

The strategy/building hybrid doesn’t require a high-end processor or anything remotely advanced, little storage is needed, and a low-level graphics card allows you to command armies and decorate houses while still having them look pretty.

Operating System: Windows 10 (64 Bit)

Windows 10 (64 Bit) Processor: Equivalent of Intel Core i5-4590 (quad-core) or AMD FX-Series FX-4350 (quad-core)

Equivalent of Intel Core i5-4590 (quad-core) or AMD FX-Series FX-4350 (quad-core) Graphics: Equivalent of NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (2 GB) or AMD Radeon RX-460 (4 GB)

Equivalent of NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (2 GB) or AMD Radeon RX-460 (4 GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 16 GB available space

16 GB available space RAM: 8 GB

Recommended PC system requirements for Manor Lords

Again, even Manor Lords‘ recommended PC requirements are completely fair and reasonable. We’re still not approaching an i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 processor, the storage is exactly the same, and a marginally better graphics card allows Manor Lords‘ historically accurate world pop.

Operating System: Windows 10 (64 Bit)

Windows 10 (64 Bit) Processor: Equivalent of Intel Core i5-6600 (quad-core) or AMD FX-Series FX-9590 (octa-core)

Equivalent of Intel Core i5-6600 (quad-core) or AMD FX-Series FX-9590 (octa-core) Graphics: Equivalent of NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570 (8 GB)

Equivalent of NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570 (8 GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 16 GB available space

16 GB available space RAM: 8 GB

