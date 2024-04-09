Is Manor Lords on Game Pass?

The mayhem of Manor Lords is an experience that millions of potential users are eyeing up, and bringing the fight to Game Pass could help expose it to a wider audience.

Manor Lords shows that medieval combat and mass landscaping go hand in hand. One second you’re assembling a new town, and the next you’re preparing your forces for a strategic, simulated skirmish.

In a year where Palworld and Infinite Craft have proven to be unexpected hits, Manor Lords is looking to do the same. It could reach unprecedented success if it comes to Game Pass too, so let’s explore whether this is the case.

Will Manor Lords be on Game Pass?

A free pass. Image via Slavic Magic

It’s official, Manor Lords will be coming to PC Game Pass on day one, and when the battle/building simulator game comes to consoles on Xbox, Manor Lords will be on the full Xbox Game Pass service.

In an interview with Xbox Wire, Abhishek Chaudhry, the director of marketing at Hooded Horse, he said: “There are so many players out there that we know would absolutely love to get lost in Manor Lords, but play exclusively on console—they shouldn’t be left out, and now, they won’t be!”

We’re counting down to the launch of the Manor Lords release date with a handy visual timer, so check it out if you’re keen to start playing.

