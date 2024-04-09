Category:
Manor Lords

Manor Lords release countdown: Exact start date and time

Manor Lords is coming, my lord.
Andrew Highton
Published: Apr 9, 2024
village in manor lords
Building and battling will make up most of your time in Manor Lords, and we’re counting down the moments until its release when total war and interior design begins.

Manor Lords is heavily wishlisted on Steam and has the potential to be a big breakout star in 2024. Blending strategic city-building elements with epic, large-scale battles, Manor Lords possesses a unique combination few other titles are delivering nowadays.

It’s already a competitive year for gaming, with behemoths like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Dragon’s Dogma 2, and Tekken 8 stealing the show. But if you’re a fan of medieval strategy, you shouldn’t sleep on Manor Lords. So, let’s take a look at when Manor Lords will drop with our countdown to its exact start time and date.

When does Manor Lords release?

armies fighting in manor lords
Manor Lords is officially out on April 26, 2024, and even though Slavic Magic has provided several in-depth updates on the strategy game, the developer hasn’t specified a concrete release time—meaning a midnight rollout in all regions is the most likely direction.

Many AAA games get staggered release times, but this doesn’t seem to be the case for Manor Lords. Steam only says that Manor Lords releases on April 26. We’ll be continually checking the Manor Lords socials for any updates pertaining to the release time, and if things change, we’ll update this article.

In the meantime, here’s a tasty visual countdown until the full Manor Lords release date:

