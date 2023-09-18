All Lies of P trophies and achievements

Life of P is a Soulslike that takes inspiration from the well-known tale The Adventures of Pinocchio. It’s similar to other Soulslikes where you face super hard fights, especially against big, scary bosses. There’s also a bunch of awesome achievements and trophies waiting for you to collect.

To earn all of them, you’ll need to do certain things. This could mean getting to specific Lies of P endings, beating super tough enemies, and other tasks. If you’re the type who likes to complete every challenge in a game like this, try getting all the achievements. It’ll make the game even more exciting and rewarding.

All trophies and achievements in Lies of P

In Lies of P, there are 43 unique achievements you can earn, and each one comes with a cool trophy. Some are pretty simple, like the Fatal Blow trophy where you just need to land a super strong attack. But some, like the Lies of P trophy, are tougher since you have to get all the other trophies first.

Starting with Bear Gold Coin Fruit and going through to Veteran Explorer, try to earn every achievement and trophy. By doing this, you’ll take on the biggest challenge and enjoy everything Lies of P has to offer.

Achievement Description Bear Gold Coin Fruit Harvest Gold Coin Fruit Corrupted Parade Master Kill the Corrupted Parade Master End of Riddles Discover all Trinity Sanctums Exploring Possibilities Try to assemble a weapon Extreme Potential Activate P-Organ to Phase Five Fallen Archbishop Kill the Fallen Archbishop Andreus Fatal Blow Deliver a successful Fatal Attack First Lie Tell a lie in front of Hotel Krat Entrance Free From the Puppet String [Free From the Puppet String] Reach the ending From Across the Rift Kill all types of Dimensional Butterflies Golden Melody Collect and play all records King of Puppets Kill Romeo, King of Puppets King’s Flame Kill King’s Flame, Fuoco Learning about Emotions Learn all gestures Legion Arm Collector Collect all Legion Arms Lies of P Obtain all trophies Normal Weapon Collector Collect all normal weapons Parade Master Kill the Parade Master Pianist of Krat Play a perfect tune on the piano at Hotel Krat Puppet-Devouring Green Monster Kill the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster Real Boy: They All Lived Happily Ever After [Real Boy: They All Lived Happily Ever After] Reach the ending. Revenge of Black Kill the Black Rabbit Brotherhood Rise of P [Rise of P] Reach the ending Scrapped Watchman Kill the Scrapped Watchman Special Weapon Collector Collect all special weapons Stargazer’s Guide Repair a Stargazer Strongest Legion Arm Modify a Legion Arm to its max level Strongest Normal Weapon Strengthen a normal weapon to its max level Strongest Special Weapon Strengthen a special weapon to its max level The Awakened God Kill the Awakened God Simon Manus The Bastards and the Sweepers Kill a Stalker The Champion of Evolution Kill Champion Victor The Complete One Kill Laxasia the Complete The Delayed Match Kill the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood The First Puppet Kill the Nameless Puppet The Story of a Stranger Girl Find out about the last story of Eugénie The Story of One Father Find out about the last story of Geppetto The Story of the Blue Butterfly Find out about the last story of Sophia The Story of the One Who Dreamed Find out about the last story of Simon Manus The Story of the Prince Find out about the last story of Venigni The Story of the Refined Old Lady Find out about the last story of Antonia The Ultimate Defense Technique Destroy an enemy’s weapon with a perfect guard Veteran Explorer Decipher all cryptic vessels and claim the rewards

