All Lies of P trophies and achievements

Life of P is a Soulslike that takes inspiration from the well-known tale The Adventures of Pinocchio. It’s similar to other Soulslikes where you face super hard fights, especially against big, scary bosses. There’s also a bunch of awesome achievements and trophies waiting for you to collect.

To earn all of them, you’ll need to do certain things. This could mean getting to specific Lies of P endings, beating super tough enemies, and other tasks. If you’re the type who likes to complete every challenge in a game like this, try getting all the achievements. It’ll make the game even more exciting and rewarding.

All trophies and achievements in Lies of P

In Lies of P, there are 43 unique achievements you can earn, and each one comes with a cool trophy. Some are pretty simple, like the Fatal Blow trophy where you just need to land a super strong attack. But some, like the Lies of P trophy, are tougher since you have to get all the other trophies first.

Starting with Bear Gold Coin Fruit and going through to Veteran Explorer, try to earn every achievement and trophy. By doing this, you’ll take on the biggest challenge and enjoy everything Lies of P has to offer.

AchievementDescription
Bear Gold Coin FruitHarvest Gold Coin Fruit
Corrupted Parade MasterKill the Corrupted Parade Master
End of RiddlesDiscover all Trinity Sanctums
Exploring PossibilitiesTry to assemble a weapon
Extreme PotentialActivate P-Organ to Phase Five
Fallen ArchbishopKill the Fallen Archbishop Andreus
Fatal BlowDeliver a successful Fatal Attack
First LieTell a lie in front of Hotel Krat Entrance
Free From the Puppet String[Free From the Puppet String] Reach the ending
From Across the RiftKill all types of Dimensional Butterflies
Golden MelodyCollect and play all records
King of PuppetsKill Romeo, King of Puppets
King’s FlameKill King’s Flame, Fuoco
Learning about EmotionsLearn all gestures
Legion Arm CollectorCollect all Legion Arms
Lies of PObtain all trophies
Normal Weapon CollectorCollect all normal weapons
Parade MasterKill the Parade Master
Pianist of KratPlay a perfect tune on the piano at Hotel Krat
Puppet-Devouring Green MonsterKill the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster
Real Boy: They All Lived Happily Ever After[Real Boy: They All Lived Happily Ever After] Reach the ending.
Revenge of BlackKill the Black Rabbit Brotherhood
Rise of P[Rise of P] Reach the ending
Scrapped WatchmanKill the Scrapped Watchman
Special Weapon CollectorCollect all special weapons
Stargazer’s GuideRepair a Stargazer
Strongest Legion ArmModify a Legion Arm to its max level
Strongest Normal WeaponStrengthen a normal weapon to its max level
Strongest Special WeaponStrengthen a special weapon to its max level
The Awakened GodKill the Awakened God Simon Manus
The Bastards and the SweepersKill a Stalker
The Champion of EvolutionKill Champion Victor
The Complete OneKill Laxasia the Complete
The Delayed MatchKill the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood
The First PuppetKill the Nameless Puppet
The Story of a Stranger GirlFind out about the last story of Eugénie
The Story of One FatherFind out about the last story of Geppetto
The Story of the Blue ButterflyFind out about the last story of Sophia
The Story of the One Who DreamedFind out about the last story of Simon Manus
The Story of the PrinceFind out about the last story of Venigni
The Story of the Refined Old LadyFind out about the last story of Antonia
The Ultimate Defense TechniqueDestroy an enemy’s weapon with a perfect guard
Veteran ExplorerDecipher all cryptic vessels and claim the rewards
