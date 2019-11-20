Zeyzal joins Evil Geniuses as starting LCS support

Evil Geniuses continues to build its 2020 LCS roster with former Cloud9 players.

Support Tristan “Zeyzal” Stidam has joined his former C9 teammate, jungler Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen, on Evil Geniuses, the organization announced today. EG described Svenskeren and Zeyzal as the first two phases in its “Master Plan.”

Evil Geniuses on Twitter You can really see the EVIL taking shape as Phase 2 of the Master Plan falls into place. Welcome to the best team in the #LCS, @Zeyzal.

Zeyzal and Svenskeren had played together on Cloud9 for the past three splits, reaching the 2018 and 2019 LCS Summer Split finals. But after a top 12 finish at Worlds last month, Cloud9 has seemingly opted to make significant changes to its lineup.

In addition to parting ways with Svenskeren and Zeyzal, C9 has swapped out longtime AD carry Zachary “Sneaky” Scuderi with former TSM player Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen. Sneaky, who has been a part of the C9 organization since 2013, said he won’t be playing for the team next season.

Evil Geniuses has also been busy this offseason. The organization is reportedly acquiring two-time world champion Bae “Bang” Jun-sik from 100 Thieves to complete its starting bot lane.