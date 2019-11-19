Sneaky confirms he won’t be playing for Cloud9 next year

Following ESPN’s report that Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen is joining Cloud9, veteran AD carry Zachary “Sneaky” Scuderi confirmed earlier today that he’ll no longer be on C9’s starting League of Legends roster next year.

Sneaky also revealed a few issues between him and C9, saying that he didn’t want to compete for his starting spot on the team because there were a few people on the squad that didn’t want to play with their current bottom lane.

Sneaky confirms he won’t be starting for C9 in 2020 Clip of C9Sneaky Playing League of Legends – Clipped by Digityler

As a result, he said that it felt like he’d be “fighting back [for his] spot against people that didn’t want [him] to be there” and that he didn’t think he deserved the treatment he would’ve gotten had he decided to compete for the starting spot.

Sneaky: “There were some people who didn’t want to play with me anymore.” Clip of C9Sneaky Playing League of Legends – Clipped by Digityler

Sneaky said that this isn’t a permanent goodbye from competitive League, however. He listed off plenty of options, including taking a break for a split or two, joining another team, or just trying out the full-time streaming life for a while.

Sneaky on getting benched, and why he won’t compete for his spot on Cloud9 Clip of C9Sneaky Playing League of Legends – Clipped by Digityler

Sneaky is still a talented player and a popular streamer to boot. But if he does end up joining another team next year, he’ll be playing with a big chip on his shoulder that could help propel him forward. If he decides to stream, he has a huge fan base that will support him.

The 25-year-old ADC has become a household name in the North American League community and has been the face of the C9 team since joining the roster in 2013. With Sneaky leaving, we’re truly entering a new era in the LCS.