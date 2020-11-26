Zeus promoted to T1’s main roster from Academy

The ongoing rebuild of T1’s League of Legends team has continued with the promotion of former T1 Academy top laner Zeus to the main roster, the organization announced today.

The 16-year-old has replaced Roach, who was transferred to the Challengers team, as the substitute top laner for T1. Zeus is set to provide a safe backup for T1 if Canna underperforms in the LCK next year.

This promotion likely solidifies T1’s roster for next year, with the top, jungle, mid, bot, and support roles all fielding a starting player and substitute.

T1 아카데미 소속 "Zeus" 최우제 선수가 T1 1군의 새로운 탑 라이너로 콜업 되었습니다. 뛰어난 유망주의 합류를 환영해주세요.



We're thrilled to announce that Choi "Zeus" Woo Je has been called up to join the team. Please look forward to his new journey.#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/V7dbel7lrM — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) November 26, 2020

T1 is rebuilding its roster following the disappointing end to the LCK Summer Split earlier this year. The once legendary roster, which includes Faker and Teddy, failed to reach the 2020 World Championship after Gen.G handed T1 a 2-0 defeat in the LCK Regional Finals.

Earlier this year, T1 had a gracious start to the Spring Split and finished in second place, just behind Gen.G. In the playoffs, T1 got their revenge, but this victory was short-lived. T1 finished in fourth place in the LCK Summer Split and fifth in the playoffs, with an out-of-character defeat to Afreeca Freecs.

But it’s clear T1 is looking to formulate a solid roster next year with a new coaching staff and players. Zeus will play alongside Canna, Cuzz, Ellim, Clozer, Faker, Teddy, Effort, Keira, and Gumayusi on T1 for the LCK next year.

