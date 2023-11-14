YouTube Gaming and Riot unite to give fans more ways to experience LoL Worlds 2023 finals

Riot is pushing the pedal on co-streams right before the Worlds finals.

Riot Games has partnered with YouTube Gaming to bring the 2023 League of Legends World Championship to an even broader global audience by announcing new watch parties and official co-streams today, days away from the event’s finals between T1 and Weibo Gaming.

The partnership adds a fresh roster of co-streamers to the already vibrant lineup of over 50 streamers from almost 20 countries who fans have had the chance to follow so far. Among the new names that fans will recognize are Sykkuno for a new North American co-stream, Flow Games for Brazil, Kerios and special-guest Holdem Hammers for Spain, and TesterHoon and friends, including pro player Bang, for Korea.

But YouTube Gaming and Riot are not just stopping at digital enhancements. The latest official partnership for Worlds 2023 will see the companies host dynamic global viewing parties, two of which will be in Vietnam, giving fans who can’t attend the finals in Seoul space to celebrate the final moments of the competition together.

This partnership highlights Riot’s efforts to widen the Worlds experience for fans and capture an even bigger audience. Earlier this year, there were less than 40 co-streams during MSI. But for Worlds, Riot opened the door to the program and expanded the list, most likely leading to a significant increase in viewership to close out the year.

For now, though, all parties involved are holding their breath. Fans are anxious to learn who will win the 2023 World Championship, while Riot and its partners are waiting to see just how many people will tune in to watch T1 take on Weibo on Nov. 19 at 2am CT.