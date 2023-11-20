Xiaohu’s unorthodox Ahri build may have cost Weibo big at Worlds 2023

Weibo Gaming ended their League of Legends 2023 journey with defeat in a one-sided 3-0 final series by T1 on Nov. 19. Many reasons can explain that loss, and Xiaohu’s Ahri build in the second game might be one of them.

He unexpectedly bought AD starter item Long Sword on Ahri and upgraded it to Kircheis Shard in his first comeback. This is an unorthodox item for Ahri, as she’s an AP-based champion.

While the Long Sword only grants AD, the Kircheis Shard has a passive that energizes the weapon and ends up dealing a single AP damage charge after a few hits.

The main strength of this item lies in her lane phase. Thanks to it, Ahri will have an easier time farming and poking the enemy. This can be seen as a counter item to melee champions in particular, which corresponds to Faker’s Sylas.

Up until midgame, however, Xiaohu didn’t get ahead in the lane. He had a slight farm advantage, but it didn’t match the value of the 700-gold item.

The midlaner then bought a Liandry as their second item, which indicated he wouldn’t go full-on into Ahri’s AD build. And at the 15-minute mark, he sold the Kircheis Shard for Ionian Boots of Lucidity when teleporting to help his allies in their teamfight.

Xiaohu lost valuable gold due to this unorthodox strategy that didn’t bear fruit. It prevented him from making a significant impact in the midgame’s teamfights, which might have contributed to the team falling behind at that time.

Weibo Gaming grabbed a few objectives and the botlane advantage during the midgame, but it wasn’t enough. T1 didn’t let even the slightest mistake go unpunished and steamrolled through every fight until the end of the game.