Willer’s unbelievable triple steal fuels Liiv SANDBOX to victory in 2023 LCK Spring Split

Liiv SANDBOX claimed their second victory in the 2023 LCK Spring Split today after defeating KT Rolster 2-1. One of the main driving forces behind the triumph was jungler Kim “Willer” Jeong-hyeon, who pulled off three crucial steals in the first game.

The 19-year-old played Elise in the first game and put her abilities to good use. He stole the third dragon of the game, Baron Nashor, and Elder Dragon from KT Rolster, allowing his team to secure an all-important comeback.

The first steal was nothing out of the ordinary. KT couldn’t focus on the objective and allowed Willer to approach the dragon in Elise’s spider form and steal it with his Q and Smite combo. This secured the soul point for Liiv SANDBOX. The second steal was bold, as Willer flashed into the Baron Nashor’s pit and snubbed the monster, fooling enemy jungler Cuzz once again.

It was the third steal that was the most impressive, though. Willer was once again approaching the full KT team, who decided to focus on him before finishing the Elder Dragon. The jungler smartly Rappeled into the air and landed on the other side of the Dragon Pit, however, securing the objective with his Smite.

A teamfight took place after, and the Elder Dragon buff was enough to give Liiv SANDBOX the advantage and finish the game. KT evened the score in the second game, but Liiv SANDBOX closed the series in the third.