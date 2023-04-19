Will Milio be available at MSI 2023?

Ever since his debut last month, Milio has become one of the strongest support champions in League of Legends. His simple ability set has made him a perfect choice for newcomers and casual players, while his powerful utility has made him a priority pick at higher ranks.

Because of this, many fans and pro players are wondering whether the Gentle Flame will be available for the first international tournament of the year, the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational. The event will feature some of the best supports in the world, and since Milio has been so popular, most people are expecting him to become a priority.

There is, however, one problem that could prevent the young boy from Ixaocan from making his stage debut this coming May.

Can Milio be drafted at MSI 2023?

Image via Riot Games

Unfortunately for any Milio fans, the new League champion will be sidelined for the entire tournament due to an official rule that was instated back in 2020.

In order for teams to fully grasp a champion and their place within the meta, Riot requires new champions and champions with significant visual and gameplay updates to be enabled in playoffs for all four major League regions (North America, Europe, Korea, and China) before being eligible at the next international tournament.

Since Milio was not enabled in playoffs for the LCS, LEC, LPL, or LCK, the champion will not be making an appearance at MSI.

He should, however, be available to pick for the subsequent 2023 Summer Split, making him an available pick at the 2023 World Championship in Korea.