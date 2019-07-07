Why LPL vs. LCK at Rift Rivals will be the MSI final we never got

Let’s flashback to May 18. Invictus Gaming, the reigning world champions, had been knocked out by Team Liquid at the Mid-Season Invitational, the NA hopefuls who clawed their way into the top four.

SK Telecom T1, the Korean giants, were also dismissed by the creative G2 Esports from Europe, whose quirky strategies have revolutionised the way we play League. Instead of the Korea vs. China final we have grown used to, it was instead a battle of the West to decide the strongest team after Spring 2019.

It didn’t matter that Invictus went 9-1 in the group stage, only dropping a game to their long-time Korean rivals. SKT going 7-3 didn’t stop them from being upset by G2. No one will remember that. Everyone will remember the Europe vs. NA final, and the slaying of giants.

However, there was one question over both China and Korea’s MSI campaigns—what if another team went?

That question will come up again in the final of Rift Rivals Asia. After the LCK and LPL representatives handily dispatched of their LMS and VCS counterparts, the two heavyweight regions of League will face off once again in a thrilling best-of-five.

Not will it just be the old guard of SKT and Invictus hoisting their region’s flag proudly on the Rift, but some of the game’s prodigal superstars of the future. No matter what region will take home the title, the Rift Rivals Asia finals will be a look into the future of each region, and what the West will really have to contest with come Worlds.

Young bloods

Korea and China’s best talent doesn’t lay in their historical powerhouses. The likes of KT Rolster, Afreeca, Royal Never Give Up, and EDward Gaming aren’t the leaders of the pack. Instead, teams like Griffin, Damwon, Top Esports, and FunPlus Phoenix have taken their place.

With teams stacked with prodigal talent, like Top’s Zhuo “Knight9” Ding, or Griffin’s Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon, the new guard of Asian League is looking more fearsome than the past. Gone are the days of methodical League, the fast-paced action of the modern game has lead to the rise of new strategies, and fresh hands to play them.

Domestically, these newer teams have seen more success than their veteran opponents. Griffin burst onto the scene with a royal road for the ages, only stopped short in the LCK Summer 2018 final. FunPlus Phoenix ended the regular season of LPL Spring 2019 in first, only dropping series to RNG and Top.

However, they have a long way to come on the international stage. Not many of these rosters have had the chance to play outside of their region, and for many of them, this Rift Rivals is their first true international tournament. When the pressure turns up, the young bloods mustn’t crumble. No matter win or loss for their region, if these new teams can put up a good showing in this final, come Worlds, the rest of the world must fear them.

Giants, and their slayers

Amongst this though, the giants still remain. SKT has stood the test of time, with Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok still showing flashes of his all-time great form throughout consistent performances. Invictus Gaming have shown early in Rift Rivals that they can still be the formidable force that won Worlds.

Even the roster of Kingzone is kicking along. After a slow start to Spring 2019, a fast finish saw them fall just short of the LCK Spring Final. While their Summer season has been mediocre by their standards, their experienced roster featuring Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu is still as strong as ever. Yoo “Naehyun” Nae-hyun has proven to be a more than apt replacement for Heo “PawN” Won-seok, and Kingzone is building to become stronger than ever.

Across the peninsula, Invictus Gaming have become the powerhouse of the East in the last 12 months. Headlined by Koreans Kang “TheShy” Seung-lok and Song “Rookie” Eui-jin, the primarily Chinese squad took home the World Championship in Seoul just nine months ago.

However, at Rift Rivals, it’s been Yu “JackeyLove” Wen-Bo that has stood out. The 18-year-old AD carry has put his idols to shame in the LPL, destroying players like Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao and Gu “imp” Seung-bin. His Kai’Sa is unrivalled across the world, and he is now a cornerstone of Invictus Gaming’s success.

One intense rivalry

Through all the changes, there’s been one thing that has shone through. The rivalry between China and Korea is unrivalled in League esports. As much as the Europe vs. NA smack-talk resonates on Twitter, nothing beats an old school Korea vs. China matchup. It’s always a spectacle when these two regions, who have been at the top of international League since the beginning, clash heads at any event.

It becomes even better when you put the younger generation against the old guard. Seeing the same eagerness to beat the other on the Rift, even more so when the pride of Asia is on the line. China’s young guns will want to take home a third Rift Rivals title home for the LPL, while Korea’s are desperate for that final trophy to fill the stacked cabinet at LoL Park.

Both regions are packed with talent, and the new generation is just shining through now. With styles of play both old and new colliding at Rift Rivals, we will be getting the first glimpse of how they’ll stack up in the years to come.

So, what if one of the young bloods made that MSI? Would we have seen a different result if the likes of Chovy or Knight had their chance to shine? We will never know, but we can always look towards the future of both of these regions, as they look to re-cement their place at the top.

The Rift Rivals Asia Final between the LCK and LPL starts later today, July 7.