Which LoL champion says ‘Where there’s treasure, there’s glory. And where there’s glory… girls are watching’?

Do you think you know your League of Legends champs well? There’s one surefire way to test your knowledge of the MOBA, and that’s through LoLdle, the League puzzle game based on the word game Wordle.

Except, you won’t need to guess champions by name here. Instead, you’ll be given a line said in the game by a random champion—and it’ll be your job to determine who said the quote. Some days it’s easy, but other days, you’ll need to really think about which champion said the line.

Here’s the LoLdle quote for June 25 and the champion who said it.

Who says “Where there’s treasure, there’s glory. And where there’s glory… girls are watching” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on June 25 is “Where there’s treasure, there’s glory. And where there’s glory… girls are watching.” The League champion who says this quote is Ezreal.

Phew, a champion I know. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’ll preface by saying I’m no League expert, but even I was able to work this one out pretty quickly. I didn’t get it on my first guess, unfortunately, as I immediately thought of Sett when I saw the quote. Whoops!

I didn’t get it on guess two either, as my mind then wandered to Taric. I mean, this seems like something he’d say, no? I guess not. Either way, with both Sett and Taric ruled out, my options were narrowed significantly—and sure enough, Ezreal as the next guess ensured I wouldn’t need to use any hints to guess today’s LoLdle champion.

You’d think I’d know this one too given how many eager Ezreal players I run into in Silver and Gold. Nevertheless, I’m sure given the popularity of the Prodigal Explorer, many players won’t have as much trouble as I did with today’s LoLdle and will keep their streaks alive with ease. Catch you tomorrow for the next round!

