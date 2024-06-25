Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Group of people wearing starry armor standing in a group in League.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘Where there’s treasure, there’s glory. And where there’s glory… girls are watching’?

This one should be easy.
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|
Published: Jun 25, 2024 01:54 am

Do you think you know your League of Legends champs well? There’s one surefire way to test your knowledge of the MOBA, and that’s through LoLdle, the League puzzle game based on the word game Wordle.

Recommended Videos

Except, you won’t need to guess champions by name here. Instead, you’ll be given a line said in the game by a random champion—and it’ll be your job to determine who said the quote. Some days it’s easy, but other days, you’ll need to really think about which champion said the line.

Here’s the LoLdle quote for June 25 and the champion who said it.

Who says “Where there’s treasure, there’s glory. And where there’s glory… girls are watching” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on June 25 is “Where there’s treasure, there’s glory. And where there’s glory… girls are watching.” The League champion who says this quote is Ezreal.

A screenshot of a winning LoLdle screen, showing Ezreal.
Phew, a champion I know. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’ll preface by saying I’m no League expert, but even I was able to work this one out pretty quickly. I didn’t get it on my first guess, unfortunately, as I immediately thought of Sett when I saw the quote. Whoops!

I didn’t get it on guess two either, as my mind then wandered to Taric. I mean, this seems like something he’d say, no? I guess not. Either way, with both Sett and Taric ruled out, my options were narrowed significantly—and sure enough, Ezreal as the next guess ensured I wouldn’t need to use any hints to guess today’s LoLdle champion.

You’d think I’d know this one too given how many eager Ezreal players I run into in Silver and Gold. Nevertheless, I’m sure given the popularity of the Prodigal Explorer, many players won’t have as much trouble as I did with today’s LoLdle and will keep their streaks alive with ease. Catch you tomorrow for the next round!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
Weekend editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career in commentary, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly Counter-Strike and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com
twitter