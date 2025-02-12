Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Picture showing different champions in League of Legends.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘Finally! A man who can satisfy me’?

Temptation. 
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Feb 12, 2025 04:03 am

Your daily LoLdle’s back with a new League of Legends voice line, and today’s quote hints at one of the demons-based champions in Runeterra. 

Recommended Videos

Yesterday’s quote was from a major character in Arcane. On the other hand, today’s quote takes you back to one of the golden ages of League, where the champion is as old as the game itself. If you’re not familiar with League lore or have never played the champion that says today’s quote, it might be difficult to find the answer. 

For those who cannot find the answer to the Feb. 12 LoLdle quote, we’ll provide a few hints before unraveling which champion says, “Finally! A man who can satisfy me.”

Table of contents

“Finally! A man who can satisfy me” LoL quote hints

Hint 1: This champion hit the live servers in 2009.

League was released in 2009, and the champion was one of the many characters introduced on day one. She didn’t have a proper identity and lore until a major rework in 2017 gave her a refined, seductive demon aesthetic.

Hint 2: This champion is intended to be a jungler.

The champion is well-suited for the jungle position. They have passive healing, which helps regenerate health after clearing the camps. She also uses shadowy tendrils to inflict pain on other champions from the shadows. Due to her assassin-jungler builds, she is often subject to pressure through counter-jungling.

Hint 3: This champion specializes in sneaking up on enemies and charming them. 

The champion has built-in stealth after level six, and she can use it to heal herself and sneak up on enemies. Guessed it yet?

Feb. 12 LoLdle answer

Picture showing Evelynn in League of Legends.
She will always find a way to lure the enemies. Image via Riot Games

Answer: The champion who says, “‘Finally! A man who can satisfy me’” is the Agony’s Embrace, Evelynn.

If you’re familiar with Evelynn’s backstory, the quote is definitely something she’d say to entice her prey with her predatory nature. She uses lust through her seductive figure and lures them to a secluded area before revealing her true, monstrous form. She thrives on the anguish of others, making her a terrifying presence in Runeterra.

She is a demon who feeds on the pain and suffering of her victims, similar to champions like Fiddlesticks, who feeds on extreme fear; Nocturne, who loves to scare people by giving them nightmares; and Tahm Kench, who feeds on people’s greed.

How many hints did you take to guess Evelynn? Let us know in the comments below!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube