Which LoL champion says ‘Finally! A man who can satisfy me’?

Your daily LoLdle’s back with a new League of Legends voice line, and today’s quote hints at one of the demons-based champions in Runeterra.

Yesterday’s quote was from a major character in Arcane. On the other hand, today’s quote takes you back to one of the golden ages of League, where the champion is as old as the game itself. If you’re not familiar with League lore or have never played the champion that says today’s quote, it might be difficult to find the answer.

For those who cannot find the answer to the Feb. 12 LoLdle quote, we’ll provide a few hints before unraveling which champion says, “Finally! A man who can satisfy me.”

“Finally! A man who can satisfy me” LoL quote hints

Hint 1: This champion hit the live servers in 2009.

League was released in 2009, and the champion was one of the many characters introduced on day one. She didn’t have a proper identity and lore until a major rework in 2017 gave her a refined, seductive demon aesthetic.

Hint 2: This champion is intended to be a jungler.

The champion is well-suited for the jungle position. They have passive healing, which helps regenerate health after clearing the camps. She also uses shadowy tendrils to inflict pain on other champions from the shadows. Due to her assassin-jungler builds, she is often subject to pressure through counter-jungling.

Hint 3: This champion specializes in sneaking up on enemies and charming them.

The champion has built-in stealth after level six, and she can use it to heal herself and sneak up on enemies. Guessed it yet?

Feb. 12 LoLdle answer

She will always find a way to lure the enemies. Image via Riot Games

Answer: The champion who says, “‘Finally! A man who can satisfy me’” is the Agony’s Embrace, Evelynn.

If you’re familiar with Evelynn’s backstory, the quote is definitely something she’d say to entice her prey with her predatory nature. She uses lust through her seductive figure and lures them to a secluded area before revealing her true, monstrous form. She thrives on the anguish of others, making her a terrifying presence in Runeterra.

She is a demon who feeds on the pain and suffering of her victims, similar to champions like Fiddlesticks, who feeds on extreme fear; Nocturne, who loves to scare people by giving them nightmares; and Tahm Kench, who feeds on people’s greed.

How many hints did you take to guess Evelynn? Let us know in the comments below!

