Which champions are in LoL’s new boy band, HEARTSTEEL?

League of Legends’ next big music project is here. Riot Games introduced Runeterra’s latest musical group earlier today, a boy band named HEARTSTEEL. The group had been teased and theorized over the span of the last few weeks, but today, we got official news regarding HEARTSTEEL’s existence, with everything from the in-game champions being represented to the real-world music artists who are headlining the project now known in the public sphere.

It’s expected, like all music projects in League of Legends history, that HEARTSTEEL will have a skin line attached to them. Just like K/DA and TRUE DAMAGE before them, HEARTSTEEL’s (why is everything in all caps these days?) likely in-game skin line should match the theming and personas of the champions involved in the project.

Here are all of the champions who make up the ranks of HEARTSTEEL, League’s newest boy band.

All LoL champions in new boy band HEARTSTEEL

There are six champions in HEARTSTEEL, with each of them playing a different role in the band.

Ezreal (vocals)

Sett (vocals)

K’Sante (vocals)

Kayn (vocals)

Aphelios (songwriter)

Yone (producer)

These champions are “six dynamic daredevils,” according to Riot, and each of them is expected to bring their own unique personalities to the project. Riot likely has big plans for HEARTSTEEL this Worlds season, as the game’s music projects usually take center stage during the opening ceremony of the World Championship finals. If you’re a League esports fan or even just an everyday League player, you can expect to be bombarded with promo material for the band during the upcoming tournament, including on the League client.

There is no official release date for the HEARTSTEEL skins in LoL as of right now, although we expect them to hit live servers before the end of 2023. Furthermore, the band’s first single, PARANOIA, is now available to pre-save. That song is set to be released Oct. 23.

About the author