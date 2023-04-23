Where will the 2023 League of Legends World Championship be held?

The League of Legends World Championship (also known as Worlds) is one of the biggest esports tournaments in the world. Tens of thousands of fans watch live, while millions watch online, to witness the best League teams battle to become the world champions and etch their names onto the Summoner’s Cup.

Beginning in 2011 in Sweden, the League Championship has since traversed the world, has been held on almost every continent, and won by some of the most iconic names and organizations in esports history.

2022’s iteration of League’s Worlds was hosted in the U.S. and Mexico, where DRX defeated T1 in one of the most memorable finals in recent history. As the 2023 version of the top League tournament approaches, Riot Games has revealed where the best League teams will contest this year’s Summoner’s Cup.

League of Legends Worlds 2023 dates and venues

Riot Games revealed in Jan. 2023 that Worlds would return to South Korea for the first time since 2018, but exact dates and venues weren’t known until a Riot blog post on April 23.

South Korean cities Seoul and Busan will play host to the various stages of League’s pinnacle tournament, with the country’s capital hosting the grand final in the Gocheok Sky Dome, the largest indoor venue in the Asian country.

Here are the dates and locations for each stage of Worlds 2023:

Play-Ins: Oct. 10 — Oct. 15 at LoL Park in Seoul, South Korea.

Oct. 10 — Oct. 15 at LoL Park in Seoul, South Korea. Group Swiss Stage: Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-29 at the KBS Arena in Seoul, South Korea.

Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-29 at the KBS Arena in Seoul, South Korea. Quarterfinals: Nov. 2-5 at the Sajik Indoor Gymnasium in Busan, South Korea.

Nov. 2-5 at the Sajik Indoor Gymnasium in Busan, South Korea. Semifinals: Nov. 11-12 in the Sajik Indoor Gymnasium in Busan, South Korea.

Nov. 11-12 in the Sajik Indoor Gymnasium in Busan, South Korea. Finals: Nov. 19 in the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.

When will Worlds 2023 tickets go on sale?

Tickets to Worlds 2023 will go on sale across July and Aug. 2023, and will be sold in three waves: one wave for each main stage of the tournament.

Play-In Stage tickets will go on sale on July 10.

tickets will go on sale on July 10. Swiss Stage tickets will go on sale on July 19.

tickets will go on sale on July 19. Knockout (quarterfinal, semifinal, and grand final) tickets will go on sale on Aug. 2.

More details surrounding where tickets can be purchased and exact prices will be released soon via the Riot Games official League of Legends site.