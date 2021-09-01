Where is the 2021 League of Legends World Championship being held?

Riot made the decision on Aug. 24 to pivot the 2021 Legend of Legends World Championship from China to Europe.

A multi-city tour from Shanghai in the group stage to Shenzhen in the finals was planned, and even a stadium had been chalked out for the end-of-year event.

On Nov. 6, the 60,000-seat Universiade Sports Centre was to host the final, joining the ranks of other iconic venues that have hosted Worlds in the past, including the Incheon Munhak Stadium in 2018, the Beijing National Stadium in 2017, and New York City’s Madison Square Garden in 2016.

But due to the COVID-19 Delta variant, Riot had to scrap its plans for China to accommodate as many teams as possible for the event.

“With vaccines being distributed worldwide this year, we anticipated a return to some sort of normal in 2021,” Riot’s head of esports John Needham said in a statement on Aug. 24. “Well, unfortunately, this hasn’t been the case. With the Delta variant, travel restrictions and COVID protocols have been even more complicated to navigate in 2021 than they were in 2020.”

Europe, with the continent’s rising rates of vaccinations, was the next best option for the event. “After considering all potential options, we concluded that moving Worlds to Europe provided the best opportunity for the most teams, and their best players, to compete,” Needham said.

A country, city, or venue has yet to be announced by Riot, but as reported by Dot Esports on Aug. 30, Iceland will host Worlds 2021.

The country hosted the Mid-Season Invitational and VCT Masters Reykjavík in May and has a high vaccination rate with 74 percent of its citizens fully vaccinated, according to Google.

To avoid the spread of the coronavirus, Worlds 2021 will likely be held behind closed doors with a “bubble” system similar to Worlds 2020. An audience, if any, will almost certainly be limited.

If MSI 2021 is anything to go by, Worlds 2021 will be held in the Laugardalsholl Sport Center in Reykjavík.