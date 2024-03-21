What is the Hextech Repair Tool in League of Legends?

Most League of Legends players know there are plenty of times where you’ll run into tech problems while jumping into the action, whether you’re struggling to start the game or get into a match. Luckily, the Hextech Repair Tool can help you with some much-needed troubleshooting.

The Hextech Repair Tool is a program created by Riot Games to help address any lingering issues or errors you might have when starting up your game. It can be found on the official Riot website, and is a great way to fix your games without needing any expertise or research. With a simple interface and a small download size, any player can use the repair tool for these own use.

Here is everything you need to know about the Hextech Repair Tool in League.

League‘s Hextech Repair Tool, explained

Sometimes, things don’t work out as planned. Image via Riot Games

League‘s Hextech Repair Tool is an automated troubleshooting program that helps with re-installation, re-downloading patches, making sure your firewall works with the game, and also keeps you up-to-date with any ongoing problems that might be affecting your specific region.

There is also a way to test your ping, gather any system logs needed, and even sync your computer’s system clock so you are aligned with the League servers and any planned updates. You can choose any of these options before running the Hextech Repair Tool, and the program will help repair any files that have been lost or broken along the way.

If the repair tool doesn’t work, however, you can grab your system logs and send in a quick report to the support team on the official Riot support page.

