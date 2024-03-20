Category:
How to fix the ‘Unable to Connect to Login Queue’ error in League of Legends

Find me this queue.
League of Legends is a well-oiled machine, but it can still struggle with errors like “Unable to Connect to Login Queue” at times. Such errors prevent players from accessing League’s full features, making players wonder whether there’s a fix.

When I get the urge to knock out a few League matches, encountering an error is the last thing on my list. Luckily, all League error codes come with a fix or an explanation, and that’s also the case for the “Unable to Connect to Login Queue” error.

What is the “Unable to Connect to Login Queue” in LoL?

The Unable to Connect to Login Queue error in League of Legends.
At least it has a self-explanatory error text. Screenshot by Dot Esports

League’s “Unable to Connect to Login Queue” error appears when Riot Games’ servers are down due to an influx in player numbers or for maintenance. Similar errors often occur during downtimes and server outages, meaning it’s mostly up to Riot to fix this error for good.

How to fix “Unable to Connect to Login Queue” in LoL

Heimerdinger in League of Legends.
Let’s get the tinkering tools out. Image via Riot Games

The quickest fix for the “Unable to Connect to Login Queue” in League is restarting your router and PC. Though this error is tied to Riot’s servers, there’s a possibility that it might appear due to connection problems on your end. A simple modem reboot and a PC reset will be enough to cover your side. If the problem persists, you should check League’s server status.

In cases where League’s servers are down, you’ll need to wait for them to come back online before you can start playing the game again. Such errors can also appear in other Riot titles like Teamfight Tactics and VALORANT.

While discussing the “Unable to Connect to the Login Queue error on Teamfight Tactics’ Reddit community, a fan pitched an alternative solution that seemed to work for others. Changing your Riot account password might fix “Unable to Connect to Login Queue” in League and TFT.

