How to open a support ticket in VALORANT

Riot Games try to keep its games in top condition, and VALORANT is no exception. The game receives frequent updates that feature new content and bug fixes to ensure a smooth gameplay experience for all players.

Despite all the efforts, however, players may face various error codes in VALORANT that may prevent them from logging into the game. Most of these errors can be fixed by following simple troubleshooting methods, but you may need to open a support ticket for recurring errors that you can’t seem to fix.

In addition to providing technical help to players, players can use the ticket system for a few topics. Accidental purchases, ban appeals, or leaving a suggestion to the VALORANT team can all be done by opening a support ticket.

How can you create a support ticket in VALORANT?

To create a support ticket in VALORANT, you’ll need to:

Navigate to VALORANT’s official help website.

Login with your account.

Choose a topic for your ticket.

Start filling in the details.

Confirm all the details and submit your ticket.

What happens after submitting a support ticket in VALORANT?

Instantly after submitting your ticket, you’ll receive a confirmation email that will include your ticket number. You can track your ticket with its ID and add any additional information you may gather before the support team responds.

When you receive a reply from the support team, you’ll have the option to mark your case solved, or you can continue the discussion until your situation gets sorted.

How long does it take for Riot to reply to support tickets?

In most cases, your VALORANT support ticket should receive a reply in three days. This can differ depending on your case and the time of the year since there will be fewer employees working during holidays. If your ticket is about a technical matter, getting it to the right departments could also increase the time that it takes for a reply.

You won’t need to worry about whether your ticket was forgotten or not, since all tickets get answered sooner or later.

Can you receive free VALORANT points (VP) by submitting a ticket?

Yes, you can receive free VP by submitting a ticket, but under strict circumstances. Riot allows players to submit artwork in exchange for small amounts of VP, like one-to-50, when they don’t have enough VP to purchase an item. You don’t have to be an artist to do this as well since it’s the effort that counts.