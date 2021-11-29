What does each LCK roster look like in 2022?

Keep up to date with all the LCK rosters.

The LCK had the chance to solidify themselves as the best region on the planet this year but failed to capitalize on the opportunity after coming up against the LPL in the finals of the 2021 League of Legends World Championship.

In retaliation, the region has undergone a roster reshuffle since the free agency window opened in November. A few big-name players and teams have already made moves leading up to the next professional season.

Here are all the updated rosters for the LCK in 2022.

Afreeca Freecs

Top lane: –

Jungle: Ellim

Mid lane: FATE

AD carry: Teddy

Support: Hoit

DRX

Top lane: –

Jungle: –

Mid lane: –

AD carry: –

Support: –

DWG KIA

Top lane: –

Jungle: Canyon

Mid lane: ShowMaker

AD carry: –

Support: –

Fredit BRION

Top lane: Sword

Jungle: umTi

Mid lane: Lava

AD carry: Hena

Support: Delight

Gen.G

Top lane: Doran

Jungle: Peanut

Mid lane: Chovy

AD carry: Ruler

Support: Lehends

Hanwha Life Esports

Top lane: –

Jungle: –

Mid lane: –

AD carry: –

Support: –

KT Rolster

Top lane: Rascal

Jungle: Cuzz

Mid lane: –

AD carry: Aiming

Support: Life

Liiv SANDBOX

Top lane: Dove

Jungle: –

Mid lane: Clozer

AD carry: –

Support: –

Nongshim RedForce

Top lane: Canna

Jungle: Dread

Mid lane: Bdd

AD carry: Ghost

Support: Effort

T1