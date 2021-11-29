What does each LCK roster look like in 2022?

The LCK had the chance to solidify themselves as the best region on the planet this year but failed to capitalize on the opportunity after coming up against the LPL in the finals of the 2021 League of Legends World Championship.
In retaliation, the region has undergone a roster reshuffle since the free agency window opened in November. A few big-name players and teams have already made moves leading up to the next professional season.
Here are all the updated rosters for the LCK in 2022.
Afreeca Freecs
- Top lane: –
- Jungle: Ellim
- Mid lane: FATE
- AD carry: Teddy
- Support: Hoit
DRX
- Top lane: –
- Jungle: –
- Mid lane: –
- AD carry: –
- Support: –
DWG KIA
- Top lane: –
- Jungle: Canyon
- Mid lane: ShowMaker
- AD carry: –
- Support: –
Fredit BRION
- Top lane: Sword
- Jungle: umTi
- Mid lane: Lava
- AD carry: Hena
- Support: Delight
Gen.G
- Top lane: Doran
- Jungle: Peanut
- Mid lane: Chovy
- AD carry: Ruler
- Support: Lehends
Hanwha Life Esports
- Top lane: –
- Jungle: –
- Mid lane: –
- AD carry: –
- Support: –
KT Rolster
- Top lane: Rascal
- Jungle: Cuzz
- Mid lane: –
- AD carry: Aiming
- Support: Life
Liiv SANDBOX
- Top lane: Dove
- Jungle: –
- Mid lane: Clozer
- AD carry: –
- Support: –
Nongshim RedForce
- Top lane: Canna
- Jungle: Dread
- Mid lane: Bdd
- AD carry: Ghost
- Support: Effort
T1
- Top lane: –
- Jungle: –
- Mid lane: Faker
- AD carry: –
- Support: –