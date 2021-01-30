TynX leads SK Gaming to a second win in 2021 LEC Spring Split against Misfits

The rookie jungler used Taliyah to snowball his laners and control the pace of the game.

SK Gaming picked up their second win of the 2021 LEC Spring Split today after an impressive performance by jungler Kristian “TynX” Østergaard Hansen against Misfits Gaming.

The 21-year-old League of Legends rookie used Taliyah to take over the early game and give leads to his laners. SK converted these leads into tower plates to snowball their gold advantage. While MSF secured an early drake uncontested, they were unable to go for the next ones with SK playing the map better.

Every time the objective was about to spawn, SK pushed lanes, putting MSF in a difficult spot: either control the lanes or move to attempt to defend the neutral objective. After winning a teamfight and securing Baron, SK picked up their second win of the split.

SK experienced significant offseason changes and rebuilt its roster around top laner Jenax. With three rookies and two veterans on the roster, the organization is looking to improve its LEC performance after two lackluster years.

