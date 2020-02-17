Twitch to launch new League of Legends Live Tracker extension this week

Welcome to League of Legends week on Twitch. This week, the popular streaming platform will be celebrating one of the most popular games on the web, as well as its various streamers.

Twitch will add the League Live Tracker extension for all streams that broadcast League gameplay on Thursday, Feb. 20.

When the League Live Tracker has been activated on a channel, viewers will be able to see their game’s live match data. You can now check the streamer’s scoreboard to see their build, the builds of their teammates and opponents, and all of their stats. The extension will even have a match history feature that shows what order the streamer’s items were bought in.

This feature has been long-requested by the streaming community because it allows viewers to check stats out without having to ask the streamer to show their scoreboard. This is also perfect for the upcoming debut of League‘s Clash game mode, which will be taking place on Saturday, Feb. 22 and Sunday, Feb. 23.

Speaking of big tournaments, Twitch will also be hosting the Twitch Rivals Streamer Showdown for League week. The Streamer Showdown will pit 16 teams against each other in a head-to-head, round-robin tournament.

Multiple popular personalities will participate, including former Cloud9 ADC Zachary “Sneaky” Scuderi, William “scarra” Li, and Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp. They’ll all be battling it out for fame, glory, and $75,000 in prizes. By supporting your favorite streamer, however, you also get a chance to win something of your own.

People who watch the upcoming Twitch Rivals Streamer Showdown will be able to earn free Clash tickets to opening weekend tournaments via Drops. The only thing people need to do is link their Riot Games account to their Twitch account and watch participating streams. If you do receive a Clash ticket via Drops, they’ll arrive in your inventory by Friday, Feb. 21.