TSM unveils new LCS lineup ahead of week 4 of 2022 Summer Split

TSM has made changes to both its LCS and Academy teams to improve its place in the standings.

TSM assistant general manager Glen Yang has provided updates on the League of Legends team that include a number of mid-split roster swaps ahead of week four of the 2022 LCS Summer Split.

After announcing that veteran top laner Huni is stepping down from the team due to wrist injuries, TSM has revealed additional changes to both its LCS and Academy lineups moving forward in the LCS and LCS Academy Summer Splits.

LCS and LCS Academy Roster Updates



Read the full list of changes as well as insight behind our decisions in our GM @glenyanglol post: https://t.co/aSRmze3sSd pic.twitter.com/P6tywyu8ms — TSM FTX (@TSM) July 12, 2022

The new LCS lineup will be built around current LCS jungler Spica and mid laner Maple. The org has promoted TSM Academy top laner S0ul and AD carry Instinct to the LCS team. Additionally, the team has acquired Golden Guardians Academy support Chime to join Instinct in the bottom lane due to “synergy” with Instinct, according to Yang’s statement on Reddit.

In place of Chime, Golden Guardians Academy have welcomed back former ADC Prismal as the academy team’s new support as he looks to help the squad climb up from their current ninth-place standing.

Oh, what's this? It seems a familiar face is returning to the Golden Guardians camp.



Please join us in welcoming back @Prismal as our GG Academy support! pic.twitter.com/uPDURYrAdu — Golden Guardians (@GoldenGuardians) July 12, 2022

TSM are 2-5 so far in the 2022 LCS Summer Split and tied for eighth place with Dignitas for that final playoff spot. TSM will have an opportunity to test out its new lineup in week four against Cloud9 and FlyQuest.

Meanwhile, the bot lane duo of Tactical and Mia will join TSM Academy due to “ongoing personal and performance issues” for the ADC and to work on confidence for Mia. As a result of these changes to the Academy team, TSM has also announced that former TSM Academy jungler Hyper and support Shenyi have been demoted.

For Hyper, Yang revealed that “despite putting in more effort this summer split than he did in the last split, he was still unable to meet expectations.” As for Shenyi, it was revealed that this decision was made due to a “lack of motivation combined with the absence of shot-calling.”

To fill these new holes in TSM Academy, the organization has brought on LCS veteran top laner Solo as well as LCS veteran jungler Anda, who will play remotely in Canada until his visa is approved.

TSM Academy are tied for ninth alongside Golden Guardians Academy. Both teams will look to improve their place in the regular season standings with their new lineups.