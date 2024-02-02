Category:
League of Legends

TSM still in negotiations for tier-one LoL return with org now aiming for late 2024 revival

We now have a time frame.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Feb 1, 2024 08:35 pm
A large version of the TSM logo displayed on the LCS stage.
Photo by Robert Paul via [Riot Games](https://www.flickr.com/photos/lcsofficial/53041907024/)

The wait for TSM’s return to League of Legends goes on, with the iconic Los Angeles organization this week admitting there are no plans locked in place for its long-heralded region shift just yet, though things are still in the works, org officials say.

Recommended Videos

Last year was a tough season for League esports, especially in North America, where there was a player walkout to protest Riot scrapping the requirement for teams to field a second division roster and the departure of three teams, including Evil Geniuses, Golden Guardians, and TSM. The last was perhaps the most shocking, with TSM unveiling plans to join another tier-one region as soon as possible—a shift that is still in the works as we head into 2024.

The org confirmed in a Reddit statement shared on Jan. 31 that despite negotiations continuing for the time being, “many hurdles” have meant it has yet to find another spot in any League competition. That is not expected to change in the immediate future either.

Nevertheless, TSM still hopes to return to League esports as quickly as possible and has now set a year-end term on their plans. That means we may have to wait until the first competitive split of 2025 to see the TSM branding on Summoner’s Rift in a professional standing again, and that’s if everything goes to plan for the org.

As for where TSM will eventually land, rumors have been circulating that the NA org is attempting to join China’s League of Legends Pro League, a.k.a. the LPL. This isn’t surprising as the LPL is considered one of the best League esports regions and, if TSM could find the right roster, may give the company a better chance on the World Championship stage.

The Jan. 31 update also flagged that TSM has also failed to find footings in several other titles, including Riot’s VALORANT as well as Call of Dutywhich may be seeing its own overhaul as soon as next year—but the org will keep trying.

For TSM diehards who will continue to support the once-titanic org regardless of where its teams are fielded, you can expect more news in the coming months.

related content
Read Article Who is Smolder’s voice actor in League of Legends?
Smolder's base splash art.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Who is Smolder’s voice actor in League of Legends?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Smolder’s LoL win rate is the worst among all champions 24 hours after release
A piece of concept art for Smolder, a small red dragon with flames adorning his horns and the tip of his tail.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Smolder’s LoL win rate is the worst among all champions 24 hours after release
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Riot under fire after supposedly removing grab bags from LoL’s 2024 Lunar Revel event pass
The splash art for Heavenscale Ezreal, depicitng Ezreal in celebratory crimson and gold garb with a dragon hand stemming from his jade gauntlet.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot under fire after supposedly removing grab bags from LoL’s 2024 Lunar Revel event pass
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 1, 2024
Read Article LoL players find perfect solution for chaos surrounding new champion releases
Smolder smiling and looking at the camera
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL players find perfect solution for chaos surrounding new champion releases
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Here are the early LoL Patch 14.3 patch notes
Divine Heavenscale Lee Sin powers up with glowing magic around him
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Here are the early LoL Patch 14.3 patch notes
Isaac McIntyre Isaac McIntyre and others Jan 31, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Who is Smolder’s voice actor in League of Legends?
Smolder's base splash art.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Who is Smolder’s voice actor in League of Legends?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Smolder’s LoL win rate is the worst among all champions 24 hours after release
A piece of concept art for Smolder, a small red dragon with flames adorning his horns and the tip of his tail.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Smolder’s LoL win rate is the worst among all champions 24 hours after release
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Riot under fire after supposedly removing grab bags from LoL’s 2024 Lunar Revel event pass
The splash art for Heavenscale Ezreal, depicitng Ezreal in celebratory crimson and gold garb with a dragon hand stemming from his jade gauntlet.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot under fire after supposedly removing grab bags from LoL’s 2024 Lunar Revel event pass
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 1, 2024
Read Article LoL players find perfect solution for chaos surrounding new champion releases
Smolder smiling and looking at the camera
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL players find perfect solution for chaos surrounding new champion releases
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Here are the early LoL Patch 14.3 patch notes
Divine Heavenscale Lee Sin powers up with glowing magic around him
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Here are the early LoL Patch 14.3 patch notes
Isaac McIntyre Isaac McIntyre and others Jan 31, 2024

Author

Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.