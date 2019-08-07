TSM signs Keane and Souless as first additions to Teamfight Tactics roster

TSM has acquired its first professional Teamfight Tactics players by signing former pro League of Legends player Jang “Keane” Lae-young and 18-year-old Duy “Souless” Nguyen.

Souless is an relatively newer Teamfight Tactics player who picked up popularity on Twitch and YouTube even though just started streaming not long ago. He was able to get three accounts into Challenger rank, which is a pretty hard feat to accomplish.

“I’ve been a TSM fan ever since I started playing League of Legends, from their super unique logo design to their player choices,” Souless said. “I even have the TSM icon on my main League of Legends account. I’m glad TSM gave me a chance to work with them.”

Keane, on the other hand, is more well-known by League fans, having previously played in the LCS. The last time he played, he was a member of FlyQuest as the team’s mid laner back in 2018. He also played for organizations like Curse, Gravity, Apex Gaming, and Team Dignitas throughout his career.

“It’s really exciting to join TSM after playing so many games against them in the past,” Keane said. “It will be a very interesting new experience, especially signing for an entirely new game.”