Trick retires from professional League of Legends

After months of exploring his options, the jungler is calling it quits.

From G2 Esports to SK Gaming, Kim “Trick” Gang-yun has been a consistent figure in the competitive League of Legends community since 2015. But after several months of exploring his options for the 2021 season, the 25-year-old jungler officially decided to retire earlier today.

Trick last competed with SK in the LEC, where he helped the team earn a sixth-place finish in the 2020 Summer Split playoffs, just missing out on a spot at Worlds.

Bye progamer life maybe esports life was really fun and i had good experience i will miss lec, players, teammates, lck,fans i love you all u guys i hope u guys doing well <3 — Trick / KangYun Kim (@Tricklol12) January 6, 2021

Following the team’s elimination, SK decided to explore other options, allowing Trick to field offers from other organizations while still under contract as management began putting together its 2021 roster. He was unable to secure a new contract before SK officially announced its new lineup, leading to his release from the team on Nov. 19.

I'm still contracted to SK, I'm allowed to explore my options.

Open to hear offers from LEC/LCS Teams.

My DM's are open

Retweets are greatly appreciated — Trick / KangYun Kim (@Tricklol12) October 20, 2020

Now, after an additional two months of searching for potential opportunities and reflecting back on his career, Trick has decided to retire rather than continue pursuing a new contract in 2021.

“Bye pro-gamer life, maybe, esports life was really fun, and I had a good experience,” Trick said. “I will miss the LEC, players, teammates, LCK, and fans. I love you all guys. I hope you guys are doing well.”

Based on his statement, it seems like the decision was rather sudden and he might explore options again in the future. But for now, he seems ready to focus on other aspects of his life. Trick retires as a multi-time EU champion and two-time EU LCS MVP.

SK is moving forward with a lineup of Janik “Jenax” Bartels, Kristian “TynX” Hansen, Ersin “Blue” Gören, Jean “Jezu” Massol, and Erik “Treatz” Wéssen for 2021.

