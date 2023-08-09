This bizarre LoL duo is slowly but surely taking over solo queue

More and more unusual League of Legends champions are starting to make their presence known in the bottom lane. For the last couple of patches, an unusual duo has emerged and has been taking over the position.

The duo has a standard AD carry in the form of Ezreal, but also consists of a rather odd support pick in Shaco. They currently have an astonishing 54.32 percent duo win rate in all ranks at the time of writing, according to a stat site U.GG.

While it may be bizarre to see, the duo didn’t appear out of nowhere in Patch 13.15. It’s actually been in the game for a while, and players have been boasting better and better results every patch. In Platinum+ ranks in Patch 13.14, Shaco and Ezreal placed eighth in terms of win rate with an impressive 53.29 percent win rate. In the previous update, they finished 21st with 52.99 percent, according to U.GG.

On top of that, Shaco received minor buffs in Patch 13.14. The developers strengthened his Q, empowering the AD converter and the critical strike damage on Backstab. But as it turns out, support Shaco players don’t even build AD items, but prefer AP options like Liandry’s Anguish and Zhonya’s Hourglass.

The first reason behind their dominance is their ability to poke. Ezreal has always been tricky to play against due to his Q and how little mana it actually takes to use, which turns him into a poke machine.

With Shaco by his side, it’s likely bot lane players have it even tougher to position themselves due to the champion’s Jack in the Box. When surprised and feared by one of these, it’s a piece of cake for Ezreal and Shaco to sneak in some more free damage in the form of their Q and E, respectively.

