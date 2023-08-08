One of LoL’s most-contested ADC picks has one of the lowest win rates in the role

Over the last League of Legends patch, players have continued to shape the solo queue meta with many familiar faces taking their place atop the priority list for drafts from the top lane to the bottom lane. AD carry enthusiasts, for example, have continued to pick and ban one champion in their matches, even though they haven’t seen nearly as much success as their other marksman counterparts.

Samira has been a big focus for bottom laners in Patch 13.15, standing tall in the top five in pick rate and ban rate among the other ADCs in the game, according to League stats aggregate U.GG. In Platinum ranks and above, she is banned in 26.5 percent of her games, with over 236,000 matches played around the world at that rank distribution.

She is, however, one of the worst performers in the role, holding a relatively disappointing 48.8 percent win rate. The current meta does favor heavier engage supports and plenty of crowd control, which can be a nightmare for champions like the Desert Rose, making it difficult for her to thrive without perfect coordination with her teammates.

Currently, support champions like Blitzcrank, Nautilus, Rell, Thresh, and Rakan continue to dominate with sky-high play rates—and all of them have tough kits to play against as Samira. Since she plays into melee range and needs to combo off of her enemies to activate her ultimate ability, that makes her vulnerable to stuns, roots, and other CC that can leave her for dead as she zips into the middle of the enemy team.

She needs to be paired with a tank support as well since her Daredevil Impulse passive knock-up only activates when an enemy is airborne. At the same time, a champion like Lulu can be a nightmare for Samira since she can constantly poke her due to her relatively short range and stop an engage with her Polymorph or her ultimate ability, Wild Growth.

Until some changes are applied to Samira or the general state of the bottom lane, she might not be a great champion to pick among the likes of Ezreal, Ashe, Kai’Sa, Xayah, and Miss Fortune.

