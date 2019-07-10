The current LEC Summer Split is the most watched since 2015

Riot Games has confirmed that this ongoing 2019 LEC Summer Split has been the most watched Summer Split since 2015. The region has seen an upswing in powerhouse teams and incredible talent across its rosters, so viewership was sure to rise as a result.

In the first three weeks of the season, the LEC had an incredible 37 percent increase in viewers from last summer. Additionally, the league saw its average minute audience—which is the amount of viewers watching the show at the same time—increase to 136,000 per week.

The last time that the LEC saw viewership numbers like this was in 2015, when Fnatic, H2K Gaming, and Origen were the best teams in Europe. There were also some teams that are no longer in the league, including Elements, Gambit Gaming, Unicorns of Love, and ROCCAT. Fnatic ended up winning that Summer Split, right after capturing a perfect 18-0 record during the regular season.

This year, the storylines are just as captivating and the league is more exciting than ever before. G2 Esports is inarguably one of the best teams in the world after winning MSI 2019, while Fnatic has shown that they are powerhouses in their own rights with a dominant performance at Rift Rivals 2019.

The rest of the pack looks just as strong, with Origen, Splyce, and Schalke 04 right behind Fnatic and G2 in the standings. Every match is a treat to watch and you can always count on Europe to throw out a composition that will leave you wondering what else they have in their sleeves.