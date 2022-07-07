Neeko is one of the most versatile damage-dealing mages in all of League of Legends. Her ability to combine her bursty abilities with crowd control of her own makes her a significant threat in both the laning phase and in teamfights. Neeko transitions well from the early game to the late game since her damage is particularly strong in five-vs-five scenarios.

Neeko can be played in either the top lane, middle lane, or support position. Although she is a flex pick, especially at the highest levels of play, the details of this guide will showcase Neeko’s strengths as a solo laner.

From the best runes and item builds to champion counters, here’s everything you need to know about Neeko in League season 12.

Runes

Screengrab via Riot Games

Domination

Electrocute: Neeko’s kit allows her to proc Electrocute easily, making it a solid choice for extra burst damage. Her trademark combo of Tangle-Barbs (E), Blooming Burst (Q), and an auto-attack is the easiest way to set off Electrocute, although all of her damage-dealing abilities are solid contributions to her total throughput.

Cheap Shot: Whether you’re rooting champions with Tangle-Barbs (E) or stunning them through Pop Blossom (R), you’ll have plenty of opportunities to trigger this rune on your own and deal extra follow-up damage.

Eyeball Collection: Zombie Ward and Ghost Poro don’t directly boost your individual damage, but Eyeball Collection does, making it a straightforward choice for this row of runes.

Ultimate Hunter: Pop Blossom (R) is Neeko’s most useful engaging, teamfighting, and crowd control tool. Having it off cooldown as often as possible should be a goal of yours, and Ultimate Hunter helps you achieve it.

Sorcery

Manaflow Band: Neeko’s mana costs can start to get a little high when you’re chain-casting your combos back-to-back, but Manaflow Band helps soften the burden of high resource usage.

Transcendence: Chaining Neeko’s abilities together is the most core aspect of her gameplay. Transcendence will allow you to keep firing off as many abilities as you can, especially in fast-paced teamfight scenarios.

Starting items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Doran’s Ring/Health Potions

This combination of items is standard for any mage in League, and the case stays the same for Neeko. Doran’s Ring will keep your mana in check throughout the laning phase, but you’ll want to recall and grab a Lost Chapter as soon as you can.

Core items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Everfrost

Everfrost is going to be your Mythic item of choice as a Neeko player since it gives you an extra source of crowd control in the form of its active, Glaciate. Landing Everfrost’s active on an opponent gives you a prime opportunity to follow up with Tangle-Barbs (E) and continue your crowd control chain.

Zhonya’s Hourglass

Zhonya’s is a go-to choice for Neeko in the mid-game because it provides a strong defensive option for her. Since you’re most likely going to be directly in the mix as Neeko, using Pop Blossom (R) to surprise many enemy champions at once, a dependable option like Zhonya’s to keep yourself safe is going to be necessary.

Sorcerer’s Shoes

Boots are necessary in any build. Having yours serve as an extra source of magic penetration can be a great way to keep your damage numbers high throughout the game, especially if you pick up your boots early on.

Shadowflame

A solid source of magic penetration, Shadowflame gives Neeko’s overall damage a boost in the mid-to-late-game. Additionally, it provides an extra 200 Health, which is necessary for Neeko considering how often she may find herself in the enemy team’s backline.

Late-game items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Void Staff

Once you start getting into the late game, it’s likely that the enemy team will have built some magic resistance. Make an effort to build a Void Staff to counteract their resistances and keep your damage numbers on pace throughout the final stages of a game.

Rabadon’s Deathcap

A great source of raw power, Rabadon’s Deathcap sees its strongest uses in the fleeting moments of a game when your ability power totals have the potential to be through the roof. Although there are other items worth prioritizing first, Rabadon’s is a particularly strong option to finish off your build with.

Situational items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Morellonomicon

If you start to notice that the enemy team has a ton of healing power in their team composition, a Morellonomicon is a great alternative late-game choice. Having one or more sources of Grievous Wounds on your team is a must whenever you’re up against healers.

Banshee’s Veil

If you’re in need of extra magic resist yourself, Banshee’s Veil is a great option, especially since you won’t have to sacrifice any ability power as a tradeoff. Plus, if you notice you’re being poked down by a certain ability from an enemy champion, the passive spell shield attached to Banshee’s Veil could help in a pinch.

Champion counters

Image via Riot Games

Neeko is most easily countered by champions who can out-range her and keep her from getting in close to deal damage through her combo of abilities. Control mages who can CC Neeko and deal burst damage of their own will find the most success against her. We recommend champions such as Veigar, Lux, and Anivia against Neeko, all of whom can keep her locked down.