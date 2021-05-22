The best Camera Settings in League of Legends

Having a solid strategy and mindset are key to win at League of Legends. You must be able to adapt and change your strategy whenever you need to, but nothing is for certain in the hectic world of League.

Detecting threats and potential openings will heavily depend on your camera settings and your control of the camera. While you can just lock on your champion, it’s far from being the optimal way of using the camera. As a solo player, you’ll mostly be responsible for your own actions and gameplay, but there can be many outside factors that can affect how you’ll be doing in a match.

Your jungler or the enemy mid laner’s position on the map can be vital pieces of information as you’re getting ready to make a play in your lane. Adjusting your camera settings can help use it more efficiently, which can save a lot of time.

Camera settings are mostly up to personal preference, and there isn’t a certain set of settings that can be considered as the bets. There are a few aspects that you should consider as you’re adjusting your camera settings and some of them can take your League experience to the next level.

Avoid locking your camera as much as possible

Playing with a locked camera is usually considered as a rookie mistake. It’ll feel natural if you’re just making the switch from Diablo, but it’s a major drawback. Once you lock your camera, it’ll be tough to keep an eye on your surroundings. In lanes, for example, a bush that an enemy jungle can use to rotate into your lane can just end up an inch off your screen, and you may get caught with your guard off.

Keeping your camera unlocked will give you the freedom of freely moving your camera around the map, and you can still lock your camera during moments where you just feel like you have to. Doublelift, a retired professional player, is one of the few pros that use the locked camera setting to their advantage. As an ADC player, Doublelift prefers locking his camera whenever there’s a chaotic fight, just to make sure that he’s completely focused on his own character.

You’ll need to set a hotkey to lock your camera to do this. Whenever you want to unlock your camera, you can also use the same button and go back to hovering around the map.

If you constantly lose track of your champion during teamfights, you can also turn on the highlighting setting that’ll place a marker on top of your champion whenever you choose your champion and lock the camera. This yellow arrow may look distracting at first, but it’s one of the better ways to make sure that you never die due to losing your champion in a fight.

Keep an eye on your team

League is a team game, and no matter how much you like being a lone wolf, you’ll need your team by your side to take down the enemies’ base. If you’re solo queuing, synergizing with your teammates can be hard sometimes since you won’t be able to know what the other one’s thinking in the heat of the moment.

Keeping an eye on your team can help your early game and potentially secure a few kills to start snowballing into the later stages. As a mid laner, for example, you’ll be able to see whether your jungler is trying to gank your lane, but you’ll need to move your camera to see which angle they’re looking to come from.

You can always manually click on them, there’s a better way to do it. Head over to your hotkey settings and assign a key for each of your team members under the camera keybinds. F1, F2, F3, F4 are usually the most popular keys when it comes to this and you’ll be able to view all sides of the map within seconds.

Using your camera effectively increases the level of coordination you’ll have with your team since you’ll be able to know what they’re up to with a single key press.

Find the perfect camera speed

When it comes to camera settings, it’s hard to declare a clear winner. You’ll never want it to be too slow or fast, though, and the perfect balance will depend on your personal preference. The 30-50 area is generally the sweet spot for most players, and you can also give smoothing a try while you’re adjusting your camera speed.

Once you move your cursor to the edges of your screen, you may realize that your camera moves in a very sudden way. This can cause tearing in some cases, and a certain degree of smoothing can certainly help. After activating smoothing through the game settings, your camera may feel like it moves more slowly. This’ll have nothing to do with your camera speed, though, since your camera will just move in a smoother manner.

Disable Screen Shake

Screen Shake can look like a fun feature that adds a little bit of realism to League. From a competitive standpoint, however, it’s one of the most distracting settings since it’ll make it harder for you to keep track of enemy players during fights.

You’ll be able to stay focused on what’s going on in a fight by disabling Screen Shake and once you get used to it, you may never want to switch back.

When it comes to the rest of your settings, it can be a decent idea to take a look at what professional players prefer for their settings. Veterans spend countless hours perfecting their in-game settings and their experience can save you time from testing them out yourself. No configuration will be perfect, however, and you can continue to customize their settings to make them right just for you.