TheShy’s League of Legends settings: Keybinds and sensitivity

Kang “TheShy” Seung-lok is a top laner who plays for the LPL’s Invictus Gaming. And despite only being 21, he’s a seasoned veteran in the League of Legends professional scene, having joined Invictus in May 2017.

The Korean player’s champion pool includes Riven, Jayce, Aatrox, and Fiora, and he has competed at the World Championship two times. His career is highlighted by a Worlds win in 2018.

Among his personal achievements are numerous First All-Pro Team and Best Top awards. He was also named the LPL Spring 2019 playoffs MVP.

Here are TheShy’s League settings.

Keybinds

Ability 1

Q Ability 2

W Ability 3

E Ability 4

R Spell 1

D Spell 2

F Item 1

1 Item 2

2 Item 3

3 Item 4

5 Item 5

6 Item 6

T Trinket

4

Mouse sensitivity