TFT Set 10 music mashup drops at Worlds, setting stage for Remix Rumble

Riot Games celebrated Teamfight Tactics reaching its tenth set at Worlds on Nov. 19, with Pengu and Choncc mixing beats created by DJ and producer Steve Aoki specifically for Set 10, Remix Rumble.

Music is the main theme of TFT Set 10, featuring bands like K/DA and Heartsteel as traits. Each time a trait is activated on a player’s board, that trait’s musical track mashes together with existing tracks, turning the player into a DJ while masterfully building a comp to win the lobby. Riot celebrated the upcoming live launch of TFT Set 10 with a special music video at Worlds, featuring Steve Aoki.

Lead composer of TFT Set 10, Kole Hicks worked with Aoki to create the soundtrack for the Remix Rumble musical trailer, sending over tracks from a variety of musical genres, just like players will find within the game.

“Steve picked a few elements that resonated with him and he built the remix, which was based on the overall concept of having those different musical styles weave together, but still also sound great as a standalone remix track,” said Hicks. “Then from that remix I took Steve’s stems and built, edited, and added a few additional elements to create a custom music track that would work with our video.”

Mashing together various musical tracks through champions like Jhin and Bard is a great experience in TFT Set 10. Taking center stage in Remix Rumble is the main mechanic Headliner, though. All of the 60 champions in Set 10 have a Headliner bonus, showing off their abilities.

Players can test out TFT Set 10 now through PBE servers. The official release date for Remix Rumble is Nov. 21.