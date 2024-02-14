Team Heretics reportedly signs Trymbi in midseason LoL roster refresh

After a disappointing end to the 2024 LEC Winter Split, Team Heretics’ League of Legends division might already be making some changes before the start of the next split.

Recommended Videos

The organization is reportedly moving around some pieces in the bottom lane before the 2024 Spring Split, according to esports reporter Alejandro Gomis, swapping out the lineup’s starting support Kaiser for former Rogue star and free agent Adrian “Trymbi” Trybus. This reported move would come after the team dropped back-to-back series to Team BDS and SK Gaming during the 2024 Winter Playoffs.

Will Heretics turn things around in the Spring Split? Image via Team Heretics and LEC

It would be an incredibly fast turnaround for the League roster, especially with Kaiser having spent less than three months with the team. If the 25-year-old is removed, however, it will mark the third team he has played for in the LEC throughout his short career thus far, and back-to-back failed seasons after ending in last place with Team Vitality to finish the previous year.

Trymbi, on the other hand, would be making his triumphant return to the LEC after failing to secure a main roster spot in the 2023 offseason. At the end of 2023, the 23-year-old finished a year-long campaign with Fnatic that concluded with no hardware to add to his trophy case, along with plenty of questions about his future.

After today’s report reached the LEC fan base, the supposed move was met with shock and confusion. Fans on the League subreddit, for example, are adamant that both Kaiser and Flakked performed rather well during the winter, and if Kaiser is eventually removed, some feel it’d be a mistake by Heretics’ management.

Ultimately, the decisions lie with the coaching staff of the team, who look to identify all of the true weaknesses they must rectify before the next season begins. There is, however, an argument that has risen among the fan base around how much time must be given to players so they can grow and adapt to a new team, especially after the surprising departure of Karmine Corp’s former head coach, YamatoCannon.