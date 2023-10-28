T1’s dominance over BLG paves the way to LoL Worlds 2023 quarterfinals

T1 secured their spot in the 2023 League of Legends World Championship quarterfinals by defeating Bilibili Gaming with a commanding 2-0 scoreline. This victory was a testament to T1’s resilience, especially considering their previous encounter with BLG earlier in the year during the MSI 2023 semifinals.

.@T1LoL go 3-1 and advance to the #Worlds2023 Knockout Stage!🔥



Please come along on T1's journey as they continue to aim for the top!🙌 pic.twitter.com/R0BYhSoAvL — LCK (@LCK) October 28, 2023

Competing on their home turf, T1 came into the series with an unshakeable determination to prove the loss they suffered in the previous round of the Swiss stage didn’t make them waver—and in full T1 style, the first game showcased the Korean team’s dominance from start to finish.

Right at the start of the match, T1 secured two critical kills after BLG’s bot-side invade, giving their bot lane duo of Senna and Tahm Kench the advantages they needed to grow in strength as the game progressed. This early game advantage allowed T1 to snowball their lead and score a convincing victory right at the beginning of the match.

Game 1 of T1 vs BLG. Screengrab via Riot Games

But while game one was a relatively smooth ride for T1, the second presented a tougher challenge as BLG succeeded in creating a lead within the first few minutes of the game. Nevertheless, the Korean team displayed remarkable resilience and adaptability, and mounted a comeback thanks to perfectly executed teamfights that showcased the team’s bond.

As Faker said later in a post-match interview, T1’s communication improved significantly after the game with GenG, enabling them to turn the tide in their favor and secure a hard-fought victory, ending the series 2-0.

Game 2 of T1 vs BLG. Screengrab via Riot Games

With this win, T1 sent a clear message to their competitors: They are still a force to be reckoned with in the 2023 World Championship. T1’s journey continues as they move into the quarterfinals, where it is still uncertain who they will face on their quest for the championship title.

On the other side, BLG has one more chance to make it to the next stage of the competition, and now, blocking their climb toward the Summoner’s Cup is none other than LEC first seed G2 Esports, whom they’ll face tomorrow. Of the two internationally-recognized teams, only one will move on to the quarterfinals, while the other will have to wave goodbye to the dream of lifting the Worlds trophy.

About the author