South Korea’s LoL team for 19th Asian Games features iconic stars, MVPs, and world champs

It looks like everyone else is playing for second place.

The LCK is one of the strongest League of Legends regions in the world, and at the 19th Asian Games later this year, South Korea will be fielding one of the most terrifying rosters at the tournament.

KeSPA has revealed the six players who will represent the country in a star-studded lineup combining icons from top organizations like T1, JD Gaming, and Gen.G. South Korea’s team will also be guided by one of the greatest coaches in the history of League esports, Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun.

Image via KeSPA

The 37-year-old has helped capture three Summoner’s Cups, two Mid-Season Invitational trophies, and five LCK championships during his career. He will be holding the clipboard for the country’s best talents, featuring:

Top: T1’s Choi “Zeus” Woo-je

Jungle: JD Gaming’s Seo “Kanavi” Jin-hyeok

Mid: T1’s Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok

AD Carry: JD Gaming’s Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk

Support: T1’s Ryu “Keria” Min-seok

Meanwhile, Gen.G’s superstar mid laner Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon will attend the tournament as the team’s only substitute player behind Faker. The 22-year-old phenom will be a perfect compliment for this roster since he can help provide some extra firepower and carry potential off the bench.

Related: Flawless: JDG win MSI 2023 without losing a single series

While Faker does bring better leadership, more experience, and a better grasp on a supportive style of play for the rest of his super-charged side lanes, Korea could do really well with a sub who can help spice up their style of play moving through the event.

Some fans did point out other players who could have made the team, including T1’s own marksman star Lee “Gumayusi” Min-hyeong and Hanwha Life Esports’ Park “Viper” Do-hyeon. It isn’t surprising to see such names left off the national team, though, since Korea is such a stacked region talent-wise.

Now, they must wait to see the other rosters they’ll be facing at the event, but there might not be much of a challenge for them once the festivities kick off on Saturday, Sept. 23.

About the author