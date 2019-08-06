Sneaky discovers a bug with Nautilus and Vayne where Condemn stuns players who are also getting hooked

Zachary “Sneaky” Scuderi is a veteran of the League of Legends scene and the North American LCS, but even he was surprised by this new bug featuring Vayne and Nautilus that helped him secure a double kill during one of his streams.

Sneaky, playing Vayne, and his support Nautilus had their wave pushed into their opponent’s turret where they were farming and skirmishing with the opposing bottom lane duo. Suddenly, his Nautilus managed to hit a hook on the enemy Kai’Sa and Sneaky to hit his Condemn ability at the same time.

Zach Scuderi on Twitter Nautilus Vayne wombo combo, condemn hook keeps them in place while stunning ☠️ https://t.co/pOeCLoeFWS

The resulting interaction between the two abilities caused the Kai’Sa to get stunned without even hitting a wall. She didn’t even get auto-attacked by Nautilus either, which would have rooted her. It looks like the push-and-pull crowd control effects of both abilities occurring at the same time led to a stun.

If this can be easily replicated, many bot lane duos could abuse this powerful combination in solo queue. With some good coordination, Nautilus and Vayne’s early game kill potential could skyrocket with ADCs and supports going for all-in plays at level three.

Riot Games hasn’t addressed this bug, but it doesn’t look like it’s a widespread issue, either. Until multiple players begin to spam Nautilus and Vayne combinations, Riot will probably set this on the back burner while it fixes more pressing issues in the game.