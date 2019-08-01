SKT continue their winning streak, sweeping Kingzone in the 2019 LCK Summer Split

SKT have extended their winning streak in LCK Summer 2019 to eight games, taking down Kingzone DragonX in a 2-0 sweep this morning. Only dropping one match in their last 17, this win against Kingzone marks SKT’s seventh 2-0 of the season, as they climb to third on the LCK ladder.

Game one between the two veteran squads was close for the first 20 minutes of the game. No one garnered a lead of more than 1,000 gold, and most kills and objectives were traded back evenly. However, SKT made some clean rotations through the mid-game, and really started dictating the pace of the game, claiming two Infernal Drakes and multiple towers.

This lead was enough to put SKT ahead of the gold curve, hovering around the 2,000 gold mark. The two Infernal Drakes only bolstered SKT’s stats over the Kingzone squad who were playing the long game with Yoo “Naehyun” Nae-hyun’s Azir and Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu’s Sivir.

As Park “Teddy” Jin-seong’s Ezreal started to ramp up, Kingzone were slowly bleeding out. With the game in the balance, Kingzone forced a Baron play at 31 minutes and were able to shred it down before SKT could steal. But, SKT slid in just in time for the collapse, with Teddy nuking Deft with just a Trueshot Barrage and one Mystic Shot.

Kingzone went for one audacious push up the mid lane, but crumbled once Deft got himself picked once again. SKT took their three-man advantage and stormed up the mid lane, taking down Kingzone’s nexus at 35 minutes.

SKT end game 1 Clip of lck Playing League of Legends – Clipped by dvcky_

With the series in the balance, Kingzone went for a full-on brawl composition for game two. Putting Naehyun on the Vel’Koz mid lane, grabbing the hyper-aggressive lane bully Leona for Park “TusiN” Jong-ik, and Lee Sin for Moon “Cuzz” Woo-chan, Kingzone were looking for picks early and often.

SKT dug in their heels though, carving out an early lead after Teddy picked up first blood. But, Kingzone were slowly starting to choke SKT off the map, sieging down towers in the mid game with Deft’s Xayah.

However, SKT’s objective-focused comp with Kai’Sa and Azir melted down key objectives like Dragons and Barons before Kingzone could set themselves up for picks. On top of this, Kim “Khan” Dong-ha’s Sylas dominated Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee in the side lanes, with the Vladimir never getting a chance to blow up SKT’s backline.

With this, the game swung back in SKT’s favor, before exploding at one big team fight around the second Baron 35 minutes in. Deft managed to pick off Kim “Clid” Tae-min, but SKT managed to grab a pick of their own before zoning out Kingzone from the Baron. Without the jungler, SKT took down the purple worm, before catching out Naehyun at the base gates and ending the game in one clean push.

SKT baron control G2 Clip of lck Playing League of Legends – Clipped by dvcky_

This methodical mid-game control SKT exerted over Kingzone is a classic example of the champions of yester-year. They’ve managed to dominate every team in the LCK through the mid-game, and they look to continue their assault to the top against the best in the league as the end nears.

For Kingzone however, the loss wasn’t as harsh as it could have been. There were moments of greatness, and they managed to keep their heads above water for most of the game. But, they found themselves out of position a couple of times, and those slight mistakes were enough for SKT to pounce and snowball the game out of control.

SKT will face Afreeca on Aug. 3 to keep the win streak going, while Kingzone will round out the week’s action on Aug. 4 when they play Sandbox.