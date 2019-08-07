SK Gaming’s League players reveal problems with the team in latest EU Rising video

It hasn’t been a great season from SK Gaming, whose roster detailed some of the problems it has been facing during this past 2019 LEC Summer Split in the latest episode of EU Rising.

The players were surprisingly candid with their feelings towards this past split and their performance. The team’s recent Rookie of the Split, Oskar “Selfmade” Boderek, explained what was going on behind-the-scenes during this tough stretch.

“We started losing a lot of games,” Selfmade said. “We just can’t find a way to improve and people are getting more and more tilted.”

This is a serious problem for teams because if the roster and coaching staff aren’t able to reset their mentality and come together to improve, tilting can lead to more losses which will cause players to tilt even more. It’s a brutal cycle that can quickly push rosters to the edge if they don’t stop the bleeding.

Top laner Toni “Sacre” Sabalić said that, when he joined the roster at the beginning of the Summer Split, it was “unusual to notice the way the environment worked in the team.” Players usually become friends after a period of time—but as Selfmade later reveals, the roster and coaches fought pretty often.

The feeling that many fans are getting from SK Gaming is that hope is dwindling for this young lineup. Selfmade even acknowledged that they “need somebody that can stick us all together,” but that he doesn’t believe it will happen.

There was a lot of promise for this team at the beginning of the 2019 Summer Split, but this season has shown that there are too many problems on-stage and behind-the-scenes that need to be dealt with right now. Their playoff hopes aren’t completely dead, but with only two weeks left in the split, the light is slowly fading for SK’s postseason dreams.