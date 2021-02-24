Report: Schalke04 could be forced to sell their LEC spot due to financial issues

One of the founding teams on the LEC might leave the league in the near future.

Schalke04 Esports could have to sell their LEC spot as a consequence of the current state of the organization’s economical issues in the Bundesliga, where the German team currently 18th with just nine points after 22 games, as L’equipe reported earlier today and Dot Esports confirmed.

Schalke is also having to deal with the resignation of their former president, who was involved in a health scandal surrounding a COVID-19 outbreak in one of his properties. Furthermore, less than one year ago, Schalke’s debt rose to a staggering 200 million euros. All of these factors have added to Schalke’s woes in the face of the current health crisis of COVID-19, which is damaging almost every company in esports and sports.

Unless things get better at the organization and the Bundesliga team’s bad results don’t change, the sale of the LEC spot looks unavoidable.

The price of the spot is not the only expense generated by an esports organization. It is not a secret that most esports teams end every year with losses because in these cases the cost of the salaries, partnerships, and more.

According to multiple close sources to Dot Esports, the Schalke management team has already mentioned internally and among the Schalke staff the possibility that this sale ends up happening out of sheer economic necessity in a very short term. This is not a definitive decision yet, however, as Schalke04 esports staff will try everything to avoid selling the spot.

If the German team ends up selling their spot, Riot Games will need to look for another team to join the LEC franchised league, and the parent company of League of Legends will be the stronger voice in the decision of the team that ends up replacing S04. At the moment, it is hard to guess the teams that could be knocking on the LEC door, but it looks like some LFL teams (French League of Legends regional league) could be the number one candidate.

The value of the spot is uncertain, and like the entire economic system, it works by supply and demand, so it is difficult to give it a concrete economic value right now. According to L’equipe, S04 will gain 20 million euros for selling their spot.

Schalke is one of the founding teams of the LEC, and they have starred in some of the most interesting narratives in recent years in the league, such as the “S04 miracle run”, where they made an impressive comeback to get into the summer split playoffs. At the moment, the team is 5-6 on the LEC after 11 matches, occupying the sixth position tied with EXCEL and trying to get into playoffs for the second time in a row.