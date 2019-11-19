Rogue reportedly acquires Hans Sama, extends VandeR

Rogue isn’t wasting any time to make moves during the League of Legends offseason.

Rogue has acquired AD carry Steven “Hans Sama” Liv from Misfits, according to ESPN. Hans Sama will be teaming up wtih Oskar “VandeR” Bogdan in the bottom lane, who reportedly agreed to two-year extension with Rogue as well.

With the Hans Sama acquisition and VandeR’s extension, it would appear Rogue’s bottom lane is set for the 2020 LEC season. Hans Sama had with Misfits for the better part of four years, but after bottom-half finishes last season, it’s not surprising to see the French carry move on.

Rogue will attempt to improve their standing in the LEC, much like they did between the spring and summer splits. After a 10th-place finish in the spring, where they won just two of their 18 matches, Rogue went 7-11 in the summer and placed fourth at LEC Summer Playoffs.