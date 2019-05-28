Rogue promotes Larssen to starting lineup for 2019 Summer Split

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.



Rogue has made sweeping changes to its starting roster for the 2019 LEC Summer Split and has finally decided on who will be the mid laner for next season. The team has chosen to promote Emil “Larssen” Larsson from Rogue Esports Club in the Ultraliga.

The 19-year-old will be making his second stint in the LEC after spending a majority of his career playing in tournaments like the European Masters, UK Masters, and the Ultraliga. The last time he played in the LEC was in the 2018 Summer Split for the last place H2K Gaming.

Larssen is coming off a great season in the Ultraliga, where he helped push Rogue Esports Club to first place with a 13-1 record. The team also ended up winning the Ultraliga championship after only losing three games during the playoffs.

On the other hand, Rogue’s LEC team did not have the same amount of success. The team’s old roster lacked firepower and synergy across all five positions, which led to an abysmal 2-16 record and a last-place finish during the 2019 LEC Spring Split.

With this move, Rogue has now promoted four of its five starting players from its Academy team to the main roster. Larssen is joined by top laner Finn Wiestål, jungler Kacper “Inspired” Słoma, and support Oskar “Vander” Bogdan as the new blood leading Rogue into the 2019 Summer Split. The only player left from Rogue’s Spring Split lineup is AD carry Martin “HeaQ” Kordmaa.

