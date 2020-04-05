Rogue knock Misfits out of LEC Spring Split finals contention

After a 30-minute defeat in the first game of the League of Legends European Championship Spring Split playoffs today, Rogue came back stronger and scored three match wins in a row against Misfits Gaming to secure a spot in the next playoff round.

Both teams came into playoffs looking weak after losing four games in the last two weeks in the online LEC format. No one could predict which team would win based on their latest results. After Misfits Gaming won the first time, all odds were against Rogue.

GG WP @MisfitsGG! We win in the First Round and will play next week in the Second Round. #GoRogue pic.twitter.com/IqLOypTWfa — Rogue (@Rogue) April 5, 2020

Rogue reset their mental and came back looking much stronger in the next games. After a heroic play in the first game, Misfits Gaming’s ADC could not replicate his success in the next games, which led to the team lacking the damage to deal with the compositions Rogue built.

The Player of the Series title was handed to Finn “Finn” Wiestål, who played two games on Renekton and one game on Kled. While Renekton is considered an early game pick and useless if snowballed, Finn was able to exert a lot of pressure with him going into the mid-game, zoning out the backline of Misfits, which gave his teammates enough time to deal with their opponents’ frontline.

With this victory, Rogue advance to round one of the losers bracket where they will be facing Origen. The winner of their next match will face against a furious G2 Esports, who got knocked out to the loser’s bracket by the MAD Lions rookie squad.

Tune in next Friday, April 10 at 11am CT to see if Rogue can beat Origen and secure themselves a match against G2 Esports on Riot’s official LEC broadcast channel.