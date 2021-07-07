RNG make quick work of LGD Gaming, pick up second win of 2021 LPL Summer Split

Royal Never Give Up secured their second win of the 2021 LPL Summer Split today in a dominant 2-0 victory over LGD Gaming.

While LGD have had a formidable split so far and were favored going into this series, RNG stepped up after their latest slump to take down their opponents. The solo laners of RNG had a strong showing, both picking up MVP votes. Xiaohu earned the first MVP of the series after a dominant Viego performance, finishing the game with an 8/2/6 KDA after destroying his opponents in teamfights with his passive. Cryin played LeBlanc in the second game to earn his MVP, constantly juking his opponents and baiting them into unfavorable trades.

In the first game of the series, both teams played passively during the laning phase. While LGD were able to build a small gold lead via superior farming, RNG picked up objectives to equalize it. The Rift Heralds and early drakes were crucial in making RNG unstoppable once teamfights began, though. They were in control for most of the match and had a good priority on the neutral objectives, zoning out their opponents a minute before they’d spawn to give themselves enough room to secure them.

Once RNG were able to get the Ocean Dragon Soul, LGD crumbled since they had no answers to the powerful neutral buff. Even with Grievous Wounds, they weren’t able to penetrate the healing from the dragon soul, falling to the 2021 MSI champions in the first match.

In the second game, RNG picked up a similar dive-heavy composition that helped them win the first match of the series. This time, LGD were more proactive early on and won a couple of skirmishes, building a gold lead of up to 3,000. Once RNG started grouping up, however, they nullified the impact of their opponent’s gold lead by having the superior teamfight composition. Cryin on LeBlanc was juking his enemies left and right while his teammates took care of LGD’s frontline. After picking up the Ocean Dragon Soul once again, RNG made quick work of LGD and closed out the series 2-0.

RNG (2-5) will be back on the Rift later this week with a match against Invictus Gaming (3-5) on Saturday, July 10. Both teams have been looking shaky during this split, making it hard to predict who will take the victory. You can tune in at 6am CT to find out for yourself.

