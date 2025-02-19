LoL Patch 25.4 changes could finally propel Teemo to LEC Fearless Draft—and the pros are ready for the little devil

Fearless Draft and the latest balance adjustments in League of Legends Patch 25.4 might finally give Teemo a chance to appear in the LEC. Historically overlooked in professional play, he’s received buffs that could make him a viable option, especially as teams are forced to expand their champion pools.

The Swift Scout has been an elusive pick in the LEC, often dismissed as a meme rather than a viable option. Until now, Teemo has been played only once in the tier-one competitive scene of the EMEA region, long before the LEC name existed, but the pick did not result in a win for the team. But with the Fearless Draft format and the latest buff in Patch 25.4, teams are forced to dig deep into their champion pools, and certain picks that are usually ignored might find their way onto the Rift.

In interviews with Dot Esports, LEC players and coaches shared what they think of this possibility.

KC’s jungler, Yike, seemed confident ahead of the next match against former team, G2. Photo by Wojciech Wandzel via Riot Games

Karmine Corp’s jungler Martin “Yike” Sundelin acknowledged that while unlikely, Teemo could become a surprise pick. “Maybe there are people secretly preparing the Teemo,” Yike told Dot. “Maybe there’s going to be a Teemo jungle for me. I sure would hope so.” He also pointed out how Teemo was surprisingly strong in the jungle for a while in solo queue and he now has received buffs that could make him more viable.

Despite these possibilities, skepticism remains, especially so close to the end of the first Split of the year. G2 Esports’ head coach Dylan Falco noted that Teemo has been one of the least-played champions in professional League history, and for a good reason.

“I’d be surprised to see Teemo picked,” G2’s coach said. “I think it was the beginning of last year in January, Teemo was the most over-tuned he had ever been and we had maybe a one-week window, before they nerfed it, where we could have played Teemo on stage, but unfortunately it did not last long and now I don’t think we’ll see him any anytime soon.”

With Karmine Corp and G2 securing their spots in the upper bracket final, both teams are just one best-of-five away from the LEC Winter Split Grand Final. So far, Fearless Draft hasn’t been as wild as some fans had hoped, with only a few off-meta picks shaking up the stage. However, as Fnatic’s head coach Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann explained, things could get interesting in later games.

“Of course, teams have their own meta, but the first two games will still be defined by the overall patch,” GrabbZ said. “Games four and five will be a bit more player-focused. And that’s the most exciting part.”

And that’s exactly where Teemo could creep in—especially if a series goes to a do-or-die game five and one of the teams is feeling particularly confident. While GrabbZ doesn’t believe certain champs, like assassins, will make the cut in a competitive setting, he did joke about an unorthodox Teemo strategy that was discussed with the team, which could focus on the champion’s passive ability to turn invisible.

Fnatic are not the only ones thinking of playing Teemo this Split because of how funny it could be. KOI’s top laner Alex “Myrwn” Pastor Villarejo also expressed interest in playing the Swift Scout to Dot specifically because of how funny of a champ he is, although he didn’t think his coaches would let him.

Ultimately, while Teemo’s buffs and the structure of Fearless Draft provide a window for his potential debut in the LEC, it remains uncertain whether any team will take the gamble. If it happens, it will likely be in a high-stakes situation where unconventional strategies become necessary. Until then, Teemo remains a possibility rather than a certainty in professional play.

And that seems to be the biggest roadblock. While the buffs and meta shifts might make Teemo more playable than ever, pro teams are still hesitant to put their faith in a champion best known for tilting solo queue players with invisible mushrooms and poison darts. But with Fearless Draft pushing teams into uncharted territory, maybe, just maybe, the time has come for the Swift Scout to step out of the bushes and onto the LEC stage.

